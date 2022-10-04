As This England’s BoJo botch job won’t stand the test of time, which political dramas will?

Much like the prime ministerial reign of its subject Boris Johnson, This England (Sky Atlantic, Wednesdays; available on demand) is an unholy mess, mistimed, misjudged and failing to read the mood of viewers.

The best political dramas stand the test of time, transcending their immediate context. This England certainly won’t. Here are some that have and a few that haven’t.

House of Cards (UK)

Ian Richardson in the BBC's House of Cards

Ian Richardson in the BBC's House of Cards

Between them, the 1990 BBC original and its two sequels, To Play the King and The Final Cut, all adapted by Andrew Davies from Michael Dobbs’s novels, packed more wit and thrills into 12 episodes than the Netflix remake (see below) managed in six seasons.

The late Ian Richardson is superb as the Machiavellian, and ultimately murderous, Conservative Party Chief Whip Francis Urquhart, who pulls off a grand scheme to become Prime Minister. Having Urquhart break the fourth wall to confide in viewers was Davies’s idea and became the series’ signature flourish.

Washington: Behind Closed Doors

It’s extraordinary that television has never got round to doing a large-scale drama series about Watergate. The closest it came was this six-part 1975 miniseries, a fictionalised account partly based on The Company, a roman-à-clef by Nixon aide John Ehrlichman, who did prison time for his involvement in Watergate.

The soapy subplots about the romantic lives of various young interns haven’t worn well, but it’s worth seeing for the magnificent Jason Robards as petty, paranoid, power-hungry US president Richard N Monckton.

State of Play

Next year marks the 20th anniversary of Paul Abbott’s political thriller, which is both a fascinating time capsule of a vanishing media age when people bought newspapers made of actual paper in great numbers,

and also a conspiracy yarn that’s as gripping now as it was when first shown.

John Simm plays reporter Cal McCaffrey, whose investigation of what looks like the drug-related killing of a 15-year-old teenager gradually uncovers a conspiracy involving high-ranking politicians and the oil industry.

House of Cards (US)

The popular view is that the allegations of sexual misconduct levelled at Kevin Spacey, who Netflix promptly fired, were what caused this loose remake of the BBC original (see above) to come tumbling down.

In truth, once Spacey’s Frank Underwood became president at the end of the second season, the series had nowhere left to go except around in ever decreasing, ever sillier circles. By the time of the truncated, Spacey-free final season, a lot of us had long since lost interest.

The West Wing

Martin Sheen in The West Wing

Martin Sheen in The West Wing

I know people who’ve watched The West Wing from start to finish twice, even three times. But given what’s happened to American politics and society since Donald Trump was elected, can we ever watch it again with a straight face?

What once seemed realistic, if more than a little idealistic, now plays like as much of a utopian fantasy as the original Star Trek.

The Crown

Some might see describing Peter Morgan’s real-life (apart from the fictionalised parts) royal saga as a political drama as a bit of a stretch. But there’s been a political element in every season.

But the limitations of Morgan’s vision were exposed in season four, the most recent. It prominently featured Margaret Thatcher, gamely played by Gillian Anderson, yet managed to completely ignore the miners’ strike, on the grounds that it didn’t relate directly to the royal family.

Then again, given the increasing amount of made-up nonsense Morgan has been putting into his scripts, The Crown now feels about as authentic as a six pound note anyway.

A Very English Scandal

Russell T Davies’s rip-roaring account of the downfall of MP Jeremy Thorpe (a brilliant Hugh Grant), whose attempt to have his former lover Norman Scott (Ben Whishaw) murdered unravelled in farcical fashion.

It plays out as satire, but it’s still a chilling peek into the black heart of a genuine political psychopath.