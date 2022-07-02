| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ann Marie Hourihane on RTÉ’s Bog Amach: Escape to a cesspool of greed

The buyers in RTÉ’s latest property porn series want to escape the city but they’re about to enter somewhere far worse: the housing market

Bog Amach presenter Tessa Fleming Expand
Jane Seymour turns detective in Harry Wild Expand

Close

Bog Amach presenter Tessa Fleming

Bog Amach presenter Tessa Fleming

Jane Seymour turns detective in Harry Wild

Jane Seymour turns detective in Harry Wild

/

Bog Amach presenter Tessa Fleming

Ann Marie Hourihane

Bog Amach is about finding houses for people who want to live in the Irish countryside. Naturally, its opening section features images of the derelict, filthy, traffic-choked city. And a lovely voiceover explaining that nowadays a lot of people want to get away to “the mountains and the greenery”. A lot of people, yes, but not everybody. Just saying.

The show (RTÉ One, Mondays) has a very good young presenter, Tessa Fleming, but the programme is really about the couples who want to leave the derelict, filthy, traffic-choked city and move to somewhere where nobody knows your name. One half of each couple is an Irish speaker. As a matter of fact, Bog Amach is property porn in Irish, with subtitles. I feel the subtitles fell down a bit on the job: “Ar Diol” means For Sale, right? Nevertheless, this show could get addictive; it all depends on the couples.

Most Watched

Privacy