Andrew - The Problem Prince review: How Randy Andy became the royal everyone wishes they could forget

Prince Andrew’s problems can be traced back to the fact that he became surplus to requirements after Charles married and had children

Andrew: The Problem Prince (Channel 4) tells the story of one of the most famous television interviews in history. The interview was such a disaster, some people actually pitied Prince Andrew once they’d seen it, whose humiliation was total.

In November 2019, he faced Emily Maitlis of Newsnight and he emerged from their encounter with his career, such as it was, in tatters and his life forever changed.

To say that Prince Andrew was not prepared for either the interview or for its aftermath would be a grave understatement.

Nothing in his life up to that moment would have led anyone to believe that Andrew could talk seriously about anything but himself.

Yet, here he was trying to justify his friendship with the convicted (and by then dead) paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. And the continuing accusations that he himself had had sex with a teenage girl.

If you are interested in behind-the-scenes media stories then the first episode of Andrew: Problem Prince was definitely for you.

There were interviews with Maitlis and the woman who succeeded in booking Prince Andrew to take part in the programme, Sam McAlister.

But the most interesting part of it was the rehearsal of the facts of Prince Andrew’s life, showing how he went from Randy Andy to the prince everyone wishes they could forget.

There is a growing movement to have every television programme re-titled Succession, including the weather. Certainly Andrew: The Problem Prince could have been called that.

Because all of Andrew’s problems can be traced back to the fact that he became surplus to requirements after his older brother married and had children.

And to the financial strain of having to live on £250,000 per annum while Charles had an income estimated at about £40m a year. You have to say, in the world of your average sibling rivalry, it is a bit of a sickener.

Andrew was left to knock about the world of the super rich as something of a poor relation.

The only thing Andrew was never short of was female company: “Girls on tap,” remembered one royal watcher of Andrew’s younger days.

Back then Andrew was film-star handsome, and a welcome antidote to his older brother who seemed to have been born middle aged.

But the royal men - except Prince Philip - lose their looks at an astonishing rate. In middle age, Andrew was just another stout guy in a suit. Unlike his sister Anne, he never seems to have attempted to carve out a useful role for himself, or to work hard, as she does.

He seems to have met Epstein in 1999. Epstein provided villas, yachts and private planes and Andrew provided the royal touch. Off went Epstein to Balmoral and to Sandringham and the rest is history.

Prince Andrew has always firmly denied any inappropriate behaviour with young girls and women, but he did pay his accuser Virginia Giuffre and her nominated charity more than £7m - which he presumably didn’t have - in an out of court settlement.

Some terrible combination of vanity and hubris made Prince Andrew accept the Newsnight invitation to talk to them. We’ll probably never know exactly why he did it. But there is a second episode next week.