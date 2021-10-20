| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

American Crime Story review: Monica Lewinsky drama Impeachment marred by some awful missteps

Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment Expand

Close

Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment

Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment

Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment

Pat Stacey

THE first season of showrunner Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story anthology, The People v OJ Simpson, had its flaws, mainly in the casting department.

Try as you might, it was difficult to get past the fact that Cuba Gooding Jr looks and sounds nothing like the real Simpson.

John Travolta’s performance as lawyer Robert Shapiro, meanwhile, was the actor at his most eccentric: all fake eyebrows, odd pauses and mannered line readings.

Most Watched

Privacy