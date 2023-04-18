Am I Here?: New RTÉ documentary reveals the hopes and dreams of Ireland’s homeless

Plus more surprises in store for Succession

It’s a little unfortunate that Am I Here? (RTÉ1) follows so soon after Virgin Media’s three-part Stories from the Streets, human nature and modern attention spans being what they are. It’s possible some viewers may be feeling homelessness documentary fatigue. Christ knows, it’s hard enough to get many of us to take any notice of the homeless as we go about our daily business, never mind watch another documentary about them.

We look past them or through them, like they were glass. But don’t look at them. We don’t look at their faces and see the human being huddled in a blanket, or holding out a disposable coffee cup, or getting drenched in the merciless rain. That feeling of being invisible is something several of the people featured in Alex Fegan’s hour-long documentary mention. “You feel like a ghost,” says one of them, called John.

Fegan (The Irish Pub, The Toy Shop, Older Than Ireland) makes much use of a fixed camera focused squarely on his subjects. What he paints is a picture of indifference: a parade of legs striding briskly by, their owners oblivious to the person on the pavement or beside a shop door asking — always politely — for change and offering a “thank you” or a “have a good day,” even when nothing is proffered.

The film was shot in Dublin over the course of last year. January is a rough time, says Martin, who’s from a family of 16 and has been living on the streets since he was 11. People are short of money after Christmas. Then there’s the cold, the exhaustion, the wet socks and trainers, the frostbitten feet and the ever-present danger of being attacked — which he has been.

Emma is sitting against a wall in the pouring rain. She used to have waterproof bottoms, but when she returned to the tent by the canal she shares with her partner Shane, everything had been stolen. They manage to secure a replacement tent. Near the end of the film, they’re lucky enough to be allocated a house. They plan “a romantic Christmas” together — although neither is under any illusion that they don’t have a long way to go to get back to where they want to be.

Against the tide of humanity streaming by, there are incidences of unbidden kindness from strangers. A young chap approaches a man called Paddy and asks if he’d like some cigarettes. He buys him rolling tobacco, and also sandwiches. Natasha remembers how a man who owns a clothes shop gave her a warm jumper. Carrie — who by the end of the film has found cleaning work and a place to live — recalls being given mittens, possibly by the same man.

We think we know a lot about the things that lead people into homelessness. The broken families. The abandonment. The drink and drugs. The mental health issues. The sexual abuse. But Fegan also lets the people in his film talk about their dreams, ambitions and talents — the things passers-by like us never consider.

As a kid, Martin wanted to be an actor. Liam was a talented footballer. Carrie wanted to be a vet. Back in her native Latvia, says Cyntija, she was a great table tennis player, who won trophies. John, the man who often feels like a ghost, says he’s a qualified painter and decorator, and a bloody good guitar player.

Try watching Am I Here? — even if you think you aren’t up to it. Maybe the next time you come across a homeless person, you might actually look at them, not past them or through them. Because they’re not ghosts.

Succession

I’m going to talk, albeit briefly, about Succession (Sky Atlantic), which can mean only one thing: SPOILERS AHOY! After last week’s earthquake, it was time to sift through the rubble, and another surprise lurked therein: a four-year-old document, written by Logan but shown to nobody, naming Kendall as his successor.

At some later point, he underlined the name. Or maybe crossed it out. No one can tell for sure. Whatever. As Kendall reminds his siblings, it still says “Kendall” on the paper. Not “Roman” and “as sure as f**k not Shiv”, who’s sidelined as the board agrees to run — at least for now — with Kendall as the new Logan and Roman as his right-hand puppy. All this, just as Shiv learns that she’s pregnant. Buckle up for a battle Roy(ale).