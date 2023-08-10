Alone review: The tedium of Channel 4’s new survival show will get you before the bears do

It’s like a mix of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and The Blair Witch Project.

Mike, a joiner by trade, was the first person to leave survival show Alone after gashing his leg with an axe. Photo: Channel 4

Mike is upset. “I didn’t even get a chance,” the 49-year-old Mancunian wails, his eyes welling up. “I didn’t even get a CHANCE!”

Mike is being airlifted out of the Australian jungle... oops, sorry, wrong show! Start again.

Mike is being airlifted out of the Canadian wilderness, having become the first contestant to leave new survival series Alone (Channel 4, Sundays).

Poor Mike. It all looked so promising at first. He used to be a heroin addict, but kicked the habit, for which he deserves nothing but respect.

Being able to get through such pain and suffering and come out the other side intact would, he reckoned, give him “an edge” over the 10 other contestants in this British version of a US show and set him well on the way to claiming the £100,000 prize awaiting the last one standing.

Mike did indeed have an edge: the edge of the axe that slipped and gashed his leg while he was attempting to cut down a tree to build a shelter.

This was just four hours after he and the other “ordinary people” (i.e. a bunch of nobodies who dream of being Z-list somebodies) had been dropped off in various parts of the wilderness to fend for themselves.

They’re far enough away from one another that there’s no chance of them meeting.

To make his whole short-stay experience even more embarrassing, Mike is a joiner and a master craftsman, so he’s used to working with wood.

This happened in last Sunday’s first episode of Alone. If you want to watch the second before it’s shown on TV next Sunday, it’s available to stream on Channel 4’s website.

That said, you might have something more interesting and entertaining to do, such as watching paint dry or listening to grass grow.

Channel 4 has been plugging Alone to death for weeks now. It’s billed as the most dangerous survival show ever made.

This is largely because of the bears. There are 3,000 bears roaming the area, as well as cougars, moose and wolves. They could strike at any time. That, at any rate, is the pitch.

The contestants have been supplied with video cameras to film their experiences, and every now and again, someone will get a shot of a bear in the far, far distance.

The reality is the bears seem disinterested. Far from being ready to strike, they appear to be on strike.

They’re probably thinking: “Another bloody survival show? Sod that, I’m off for a s**t in the woods.”

Once you accept that there’s zero chance of anyone here being eaten by Baloo and his mates, suspense evaporates.

There’s a lot of infrared footage of individuals cowering in the dark gasping and shrieking and babbling: “Omigod, is that a bear? Oh s**t, it’s a f***ing bear!” whenever they hear a leaf rustling.

It’s like a cross between I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and The Blair Witch Project. No amount of fake peril can disguise the fact that nothing really happens.

An inordinate amount of time is spent showing the contestants struggling with putting up a shelter or starting a fire.

Tarpaulin and flint are among a number of basic survival tools they’ve been given. They also got to select a few other items of their choice.

There’s such a lack of incident that we get no less than three scenes of different people skinny dipping in the river. How many bare bums do you need to see before you suffer a crack overdose?

The notion that they’ve all been dropped into a hostile environment without any preparation is a bit of a swiz.

They received 10 days’ basic survival training, including how to hunt humanely.

Louie, a builder, goes full Burt-Reynolds-in-Deliverance by bringing along a bow and arrow. He tries to shoot a duck — he misses by a mile and breaks one of his arrows.

Mind you, he bags a squirrel later. It will be interesting to see what the animal rights organisations say about that.

Meanwhile, a hippyish bloke called Alan, who describes himself a great forager, goes wandering off in search of roots and berries. He finds nothing, then gets lost in the forest.

Alone is basically a series about people crying and moaning about how crap they are at this survival lark.

Trying to get by in a hostile environment is surely tough. So, it turns out, is staying awake during this.

Rating: Two stars