| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Alan Partridge manspreads his wings once again and proves time hasn’t dimmed brilliance of one of comedy’s greatest creations

Pat Stacey

Long-suffering Jennie Gresham (Susannah Fielding) puts on a brave face as she joins co-host Alan Partridge (Steve Coogan) for a new run of their spoof show Expand

Close

Long-suffering Jennie Gresham (Susannah Fielding) puts on a brave face as she joins co-host Alan Partridge (Steve Coogan) for a new run of their spoof show

Long-suffering Jennie Gresham (Susannah Fielding) puts on a brave face as she joins co-host Alan Partridge (Steve Coogan) for a new run of their spoof show

Long-suffering Jennie Gresham (Susannah Fielding) puts on a brave face as she joins co-host Alan Partridge (Steve Coogan) for a new run of their spoof show

TONIGHT

THIRTY years. That’s how long it’s been since a then 25-year-old Steve Coogan unveiled his most famous character and one of comedy’s greatest creations.

Most Watched

Privacy