Ahsoka review: Another dreary and derivative Star Wars offering that rehashes a stale formula

Ahsoka lacks the energy, fun and pace of the first three movies badly

Rosario Dawson is strangely inert as the title character in the draggy Ahsoka. Photo: Disney+

You can say one thing about the original trilogy of Star Wars films: unlike the dodgy prequels, they moved fast and were a hell of a lot of fun, even when the second and best of the lot, The Empire Strikes Back, turned rather dark at the end.

You wouldn’t have expected anything less from something inspired as much by the old Flash Gordon and Buck Rogers serials as by Akira Kurosawa’s The Hidden Fortress.

​In fact, Star Wars only came about because George Lucas’s attempt to buy the rights to Flash Gordon failed. But all this happened a long time ago in an entertainment galaxy far, far away.

Lucas, of course, is no longer involved with Star Wars, having sold the family jewels to Disney in 2012 (ever the astute businessman, he held on to significant merchandising rights).

Star Wars: Ahsoka Trailer

You sorely wish a little of the energy, fun and pace of the first three movies could be bottled and intravenously injected into Ahsoka (Disney+), the latest Star Wars series to roll off the Mouse House’s conveyor belt, and a particularly dull one it is.

The trademarks you’d expect to find are there, including the opening screen crawl and the wipe transition, originally borrowed from the aforementioned serials, from one scene to the next.

The lightsaber fights crackle and fizz, and are undoubtedly more elaborate and better choreographed than they were in the 70s and 80s.

A lightsaber battle in Ashoka (photo: Disney+)

Gigantic spaceships slide across the screen. There’s the usual colourful assortment of knobbly droids, one of them voiced by David Tennant, buzzing and bleeping about the place, as well as what appears to be a cute little space cat.

Visually, it’s more impressive than some of its Disney+ predecessors. Obi-Wan Kenobi, for example, looked a bit pokey at times and got by mainly on the charisma and nostalgia appeal of Ewan McGregor.

I imagine there’s no shortage of hardcore fans — the kind who’ve consumed every single Star Wars thing ever made, including the novels, comic books and various animated series, to which this is apparently heavily tied — who’ll lap this up anyway, like that space cat lapping up spilled cream.

The rest of us, the casual viewers who can take or leave Star Wars these days, may feel it’s just more of the usual old thing, with the added disadvantage of being remarkably flat and long-winded between the bursts of action.

Pretty much all Star Wars stories have the same basic plot. The ghastly Galactic Empire has been defeated.

The Republic has triumphed, but there are still dissident remnants of the old order who won’t accept the new order and are just dying to start another war.

The franchise has been pointlessly noodling around the space between Return Of The Jedi and The Force Awakens for quite a while now and it’s looking very tired.

Anyway, off we go on a new quest that bears an uncanny resemblance to several old quests.

The one doing the questing this time is Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), a Jedi who was an apprentice of Anakin Skywalker before he went over to the dark side and became Darth Vader.

Rosario Dawson is Ashoka (Photo: Dinsey+)

Somewhere in the galaxy, a certain Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who slipped away before the Empire fell, is hiding out.

In an opening scene that’s more Indiana Jones than Star Wars, Ahsoka locates a globe-shaped map that will point her to his location.

But it needs to be unlocked and the only one who can do it is Ahsoka’s own errant former apprentice Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), a bolshie Mandalorian who had a falling out with Ahsoka and never finished her training.

But before Sabine has a chance to figure everything out, a couple of what appear to be Jedi gone bad, one of them played by the late Ray Stevenson, to whom the opening episode is dedicated, almost kill her and make off with the map.

Dawson, an actress I like a lot, is strangely inert here.

When she’s not kicking droids’ arses, she spends a lot of time just standing around, arms folded and head cocked to one side, like a suburban mother mildly disapproving of her children’s behaviour.

Ahsoka takes two episodes, as well as a lot of expository dialogue aimed at those of us who don’t sleep in Star Wars pyjamas, just to achieve lift-off. I think this is my stop.​​​​​​

Rating: Two stars