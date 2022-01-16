After Life review: Ricky Gervais’s grief-com ends with half a good season

EVERYONE who’s watched the third and final season of Ricky Gervais’s After Life (Netflix) will be talking about the ending. If you haven’t seen it, don’t read on.

Grief-stricken, recently bereaved local newspaper reporter Tony (Gervais) has spent the afternoon at the town fair. For a change, Tony is happy and taking genuine pleasure in the happiness of the people close to him.

In the first season back in 2019, the suicidal Tony decided that the ability to not care about anything or anyone, meaning he could tell then what he really thought, was a “superpower”.

When he’d had enough of his life, he could always just end it. Now he’s realised the opposite is the case. The real “superpower” is caring about and helping others.

As Tony and his adorable German shepherd walk into the distance in the final moments, his late wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman) materialises beside him and they hold hands. Then Lisa fades away again. Then the dog fades away. Finally, Tony fades away, leaving us looking at an empty field.

It’s a lovely, touching parting shot with a simple message. The world was here long before any one of us was born, and it will still be here long after we’re dead and forgotten. Life is short and fragile, so make the most of it.

It’s not a terribly profound conclusion, maybe, but it’s the one you knew from the start Tony would reach sooner or later (frankly, anything else would have been too bleak even for Gervais, whose comedy has always balanced on a razor’s edge).

The trouble with After Life season three is that the path that leads to this point is too often a slog. Season two ended with Tony embarking on a romantic relationship with angelic care home nurse Emma (Ashley Jensen, criminally underused this time) and seemingly ready to tentatively emerge from his misanthropic cocoon.

So it’s a bit of a jolt to find that things haven’t moved on at all. Tony wants to keep everything strictly platonic (which seems to contradict his earlier feelings) and Emma accepts this. She later finds happiness with a old college acquaintance.

Tony is still stuck in the same rut, spending his evenings with his dog (who really deserves some kind of special canine acting award) by his side, guzzling wine and watching videos of Lisa both before and during her illness.

Since we’ve been over this ground so many times before, it becomes numbingly repetitive and more than a little tedious to be back there again.

Tonally, After Life has always swung from a powerful exploration of grief to shameless sentimentality to broad, crude comedy. Somehow, Gervais the writer-director has managed to make these disparate elements hang together. This time, however, it all feels ramshackle and piecemeal.

The humour is even broader and cruder, with an over-reliance on the tiresomely scatological (bodily hygiene figures a little too much). I don’t have an issue with so-called “bad language”. Language is never bad, just badly used, but the C-word makes so many appearances in season three, it practically deserves a “co-starring” credit.

Familiar beats are hit. Tony is still ribbing gentle photographer Lenny (Tony Way) about his weight, driving his timid brother-in-law Matt (Tom Basden) to distraction and receiving sage advice from Magical Widow Anne (Penelope Wilton) on the cemetery bench.

As ever, Gervais is generous about giving plenty of screen time to After Life’s supporting cast of oddballs and eccentrics, including “Postman Pat” (Joe Wilkinson), hoarder and failed comedian Brian (David Earl), and office worker Kath (Diane Morgan) – whose confession that she’s suffering from crushing loneliness is the only subplot that really hits the mark.

Everything coheres in the final three episodes when Tony, the wall he’s built around himself reduced to rubble by a meeting with a terminally ill child (sounds mawkish, I know, but it’s beautifully done), finally sees the light.

After Life ends on an upbeat note, with Tony using the life insurance payout he’s been refusing to touch to improve his friends’ lives while resuming living his own.

Gervais broke his two-seasons-and-out rule with After Life. Ultimately, it’s worth sticking with, but you can’t help feeling it would have worked better as a single 90-minute special.