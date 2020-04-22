| 10.8°C Dublin

Abbeyfealegood: Alex Fegan's documentary is frequently heart-warming but just as often quietly heartbreaking

4 stars

Pat Stacey

There used to be 32 pubs in Abbeyfeale, the old Limerick market town that borders Kerry. Or was it 41? Actually, it was 50. Yes, definitely 50... or possibly 52.

Nobody in Monday night’s documentary Abbeyfealegood, which hung out with the staff and customers of some of the town’s hair salons and barbershops, seemed to know for sure. Unlike the proverbial rolling stone that gathers no moss, the more the question rolled on, the larger the number grew, finally settling at 60. Or perhaps 64.

It’s academic now anyway, because many of the pubs have closed, driven out of business by changing times and changing laws. The post office has gone too, along with a lot of the small shops.