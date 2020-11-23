A mash-up of It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Carol featuring real life angel Dolly Parton

If angels really existed, Dolly Parton would have been fitted for her wings long ago.

The country legend’s million-dollar donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in April for research into a Covid-19 vaccine ultimately helped develop the Moderna jab, which tests have shown is 94.5pc effective.

The cynics would no doubt say a million dollars (€843,000) is a drop in the ocean for a woman whose personal fortune is estimated at 500 times that.

However, you can bet it’s a drop more than most of the world’s billionaires have contributed.

Besides, this isn’t Parton’s first act of philanthropy – she has been doing good deeds for decades.

USA Today reported that in 1995 she founded the child literacy initiative the Imagination Library, which has given 133 million free books to children around the world (Parton’s father was illiterate, and his frustration is what inspired her to help children discover the magic of reading).

Four years ago, her My People fund donated $9m (€7.6m) to families in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, who had lost their homes to wildfires.

These and all the other “drops” – the college scholarships for disadvantaged youngsters, the €1m she gave to a hospital’s child cancer unit, the numerous charitable and humanitarian donations and initiatives – add up to a torrent of goodness and generosity over the decades.

Sentimental

It’s entirely fitting then that Parton should play an actual angel in Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, a seasonal musical special for which she wrote 14 new songs and which is all about goodness, giving – and forgiving.

Those same cynics would be well advised to stay away from this one. It’s 108 minutes of unabashedly sentimental, family-friendly, feelgood entertainment. The plot is as corny as a corn dog, the songs as sugary as candyfloss.

Everyone else, however, is likely to embrace it for what it is: a dollop of warm-hearted festive cheer at the end of what has been a rotten year.

The story is an unapologetic mash-up of It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Carol. The script is self-aware enough to acknowledge its influences. One lyric goes: “Your life is not wonderful and you are not George Bailey” (the name of James Stewart’s character in the Capra classic).

That line is sung by rich businesswoman Regina (Christine Baranski), who has inherited from her father the deeds to every property in Fullerville, a town so wholesome and postcard-perfect it makes the one in Gilmore Girls look like the seedier parts of New York in the 1970s.

Due to misunderstandings revealed two-thirds of the way in, Regina left Fullerville under a cloud of bitterness. Now she has come back to evict the residents – on Christmas Eve, no less – and sell the town to a company that builds malls.

This means ruining the lives of the townsfolk, including her old high school sweetheart Carl (Treat Williams); widowed father Mack (Matthew Johnson), who runs the local bar, and his adorable daughter Violet (Selah Kimbro Jones); and Pastor Hathaway (Josh Segarra) and his wife Jenna (Mary Lane Haskell), who have been trying to have a baby for some time.

The job of Parton’s angel, who first materialises as the world’s least convincing homeless person, is to show the Scrooge-like Regina the error of her ways.

Directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen (of Fame fame) on a deliberately artificial-looking set, Christmas on the Square won’t win any prizes for originality. Nobody, for instance, will be surprised when Regina’s klutzy assistant Felicity (Jeanine Mason) turns out to be a trainee angel.

Its aim is to make viewers feel warm and cosy, and it does it well.

Interestingly for a Netflix special, it’s explicitly Christian. Pastor Hathaway’s first name is, I kid you not, Christian. You could say Dolly Parton has put the “Christ” back into Christmas.