A House Through Time: The ghosts of slavery dwell in this No 10

When celebrity genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are? is at its best, it can be immensely watchable and informative entertainment, full of startling revelations and genuinely moving moments.

The sight of the famously steely Jeremy Paxman, who had mixed feelings about taking part in the series, shedding real tears over the desperate hardships endured by his great-grandmother after the death of her husband, isn’t one you forget in a hurry.

But, considering how long it’s been running (16 years), it’s inevitable there will be a sameness about some of the stories uncovered — a problem that ultimately sank the RTE version relatively quickly; too many 1916 and War of Independence tales, all in danger of blending into one historical blur.

Even though A House Through Time has only been around since 2018, I always think of it as the bigger, smarter, more erudite and elegant cousin of Who Do You Think You Are? There are wonderfully moving and engrossing stories here too, of course, but having a proper historian, David Olusoga, as writer, presenter and narrator, keeps it grounded.

Olusoga can bring the requisite light touch, but no matter how emotionally bruising the story, heart-tugging sentimentality is never allowed to overwhelm the history.

That said, Olusoga, who’s British-Nigerian, must have felt a particularly close personal connection with this third four-part series, which reaches back further in time, by 100 years, than the previous ones.

The house whose history is under scrutiny this time is in Bristol, the city that’s been his adopted home since the late 1990s. There’s a clue in the address, 10 Guinea Street. The street was named after West Africa’s Guinea Coast, a hub of the British slave trade in the 18th century (Bristol also has a Jamaica Street).

The theme of slavery ran through the entire episode like a greasy, blood-soaked thread. The house, dating from 1718, is one of several, including the adjoining two properties, built by wealthy sea captain Edmund Saunders, who amassed his fortune from slavery. Olusoga came across a document listing the “cargo” of one of Saunders’ voyages as “350 negro slaves”.

It says something that Saunders, who never lived in No 10 but rented it to others, wasn’t even the nastiest piece of work on show here. That honour probably belongs to his first tenant, James Smith, another sea captain and slave trader, who lived in the house with his wife and children.

Smith’s ship had the distinction of being seized, not once but twice, during a single voyage, and by the same band of pirates. Among them was Bridstock (alternately known in some records as Brigstock) Weaver.

Years later, Smith bumped into the penniless Weaver — who truthfully explained that he himself had been taken by the pirates and forced against his will to join in their raids on Smith’s vessel — in the street and offered to buy him a drink. He told Weaver he wanted reparation for his losses and demanded “five hogsheads of cider” — about 20,000 pints.

A magistrate had decided Weaver had no case to answer, yet Smith pursued him through the London courts, eventually securing a conviction and a death sentence. Somehow, Weaver was pardoned.

Smith’s cruelty didn’t end there. Despite their vast wealth, they chose not to keep and raise a three-month-old baby called Mary, who’d been left on their doorstep and, in all probability, was Smith’s illegitimate daughter. She died before her third birthday. There were more stories lurking inside No 10, including that of a young black man named Thomas, kept by a later family, most likely as a pageboy (they were considered fashion accessories by the rich).

On a faintly hopeful note, Thomas ran away and was never seen again. If he wasn’t captured or killed, it’s highly likely he followed a common route for runaway slaves and joined a pirate ship.

“I’d like to think he’s a pirate,” said Olusoga, with a well-earned smile.

A House Through Time (BBC2) - 5 stars

