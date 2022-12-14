TV review: The Irish Civil War story where the soldiers’ hearts weren’t in it

Will the Civil War never end? It seems to have been on for at least three nights a week since October. There wasn’t much before that, but now we’re being brutalised by grainy footage of blokes in hats. And it’s a hard slog. Because if you’re Irish you half remember this stuff, which is stressful, and if you’re not Irish you’ve got to take notes.

Taking notes was a good idea because there were a lot collateral facts flying about the place and I don’t know how many of them would have stuck with you if you were simply a casual viewer fresh from EastEnders; in other words, a normal person.

The Civil War is usually mentioned in hushed tones, with male voices talking about the birth pangs of a nation and music by Seán Ó Riada thundering away in the background. One of the good things about RTÉ One’s three-part series The Irish Civil War was its soundtrack by Natasa Paulberg. It was light, but insistent, like distant gunfire.

And another good thing about it was that the programme confirmed what many of us had long suspected: the Civil War in its earlier phases was as nothing when compared to other civil wars that blew up in the wake of World War I. Personally, I could have done with a lot more of this contrast with the Finnish and Estonian and Latvian civil wars, and their horrendous death tolls. Irish history, particularly on television, is too often told only in relation to one other country: You Know Who. A European perspective, no matter how brief, was a welcome change.

It was nice to hear that the Irish combatants, on both sides, were at first just not that into murdering each other. “Their hearts weren’t in it.” How sensible; this made me strangely proud.

And there was criticism from the historians of the republican leaders — chiefly Éamon de Valera and Michael Collins — for failing to manage what their supporters expected to gain from the Anglo-Irish Treaty negotiations in London. So unrealistic were these expectations that when the treaty fell far short of establishing an all-Ireland republic, a minority felt betrayed.

“The desire of the people is for quietness,” declared the Inishowen District Council, which should be governing us now.

There were strange things in the script. The series opened with the statement that “the people were ecstatic”, at the end of the War of Independence, which is pretty sweeping. And the nascent Northern Ireland was referred to throughout as “ a polity”, whatever that is.

Still, there was much that was fascinating. The IRA taking over the port of Cork and making £100,000 in tariffs. The strike for peace in April 1922. Collins with an ill-advised moustache. The extraordinary youth of the commander he appointed, Emmet Dalton. And the hasty recruitment drive for the National Army, sections of which later proved indisciplined and in some cases barely trained.

All of this was talked about by historians sitting in either Georgian or Victorian splendour. Big, empty rooms with large windows. One day I’d like to see a historian interviewed in a semi-detached house, or a supermarket or a pub or a park.

Six weeks after the fall of the Four Courts, the National Army had been welcomed by the people into Galway, Westport and Cork. You don’t hear too many songs about that.

The most fascinating scene of the series came from RTÉ archives. A spry Emmet Dalton talked an even sprier Cathal O’Shannon through the assassination of Michael Collins as the two of them stood at Béal na Bláth. Dalton was the last living witness, on Collins’s side at any rate. After Collins’s death, things went downhill very fast. The members of the cabinet were living in Government Buildings with their families, for security reasons.

We were glad of Brendan Gleeson’s gentle voiceover, as he told us of sexual violence perpetrated on both sides, the dismembered bodies, and the summary executions.

Overall, the series was good, and at times surprising, but it was hard work.

