TV review: Kenneth Branagh as Boris in This England is great television. I just wish we saw more of him

There has been a lot of fuss about Kenneth Branagh playing Boris Johnson in the new drama series This England. There have been newspaper articles and photoshoots galore, with Branagh in prosthetics and padding and miraculous make-up. But the problem is that there isn’t enough of the Branagh/Boris in This England (Sky Atlantic, Wednesdays), which is essentially a Covid drama.

Where are we on Covid dramas? The events of the pandemic were so unlikely, so widespread — in fact so dramatic — that they are impossible to top. Then we’re left with a simple reproduction of events, and This England has that in spades.

So, we see the news footage, bats in a Chinese food market, aeroplanes carrying infected people around the world, and an awful lot of coughing.

Covid dramas carry another problem with them. The events were so global in scale that to tell the story you have to keep jumping between individuals. From the care home to the hospital, from intensive care to the ambulance at the door of an ordinary house, where loving goodbyes are murmured through an oxygen mask.

Anyway, what I’m trying to say is that, after watching four episodes of the six that make up This England, I don’t think the Covid drama part, which is by far the bulk of it, works. This leaves us with Boris and Carrie, and a bit of Downing Street shenanigans. I’m not against Downing Street shenanigans per se; in fact I would have been happy if the whole of This England was a sort of ‘Boris in the bunker’ drama. Unfortunately, we do not see Boris in the bunker half often enough. It’s difficult to tell one special adviser from another (except for the hapless actor who plays Dominic Cummings, who is regularly wearing an identifying beanie).

One of the real Boris’s great advantages in politics is (was?) his unmistakeable appearance — that shock of white hair, his size, his shambling walk with hunched shoulders, the strange hand gestures. These things make the Branagh/Boris explode on screen like a bomb, and that’s great television. But he then just bumbles about Number 10 offloading his dog on hapless underlings and quoting a lot of Shakespeare.

I’ve paid good money to see Branagh playing Shakespeare — and I’d do it again. But there has to be more to the real Boris than this. His lonely phone calls to the answering machines of his adult children in order to wish them a happy Christmas hint at the tragedy, as well as the comedy, that would come with a true drama about him. Alas, as we Shakespeareans say, the character just wasn’t given enough screen time.

Also, Branagh/ Boris looks so like Boris most of the time that it is a jarring shock when he does not look like Boris. And the face of Branagh/Boris does not look like Boris in front close up. Branagh’s face must be too small; in front close up he looks more like Boris’s father, Stanley.

The most vivid character in this drama is actually Carrie (played by Ophelia Lovibond — what a great name). Carrie burns with ambition and intrigue in every scene. And is also secretly pregnant — that’s dramatic.

Watch This England if you’re ready for a Covid drama. If you’re looking for a first-class drama about that strange creature Boris Johnson, you will be disappointed.

And then there’s Make Me Prime Minister (Channel 4, Tuesdays). I was going to say that this is essentially Bake Off with politics. But Make Me Prime Minister lacks the structural perfection of Bake Off (no one was sent home this week —hooray!) It has the kind of grinding inevitability of The Apprentice: you don’t want to watch, but you’re come this far so you may as well finish it.

Twelve British people, divided into teams, take it in turns to pretend to be prime minister, hoping to win the title outright at the end. There is also a prize of £25,000, which many of us would much prefer.

Anyway, the contestants are the usual mash-up. Alice is an Oxford student whose idol is Margaret Thatcher. Conall, what my mother would call a smart aleck, is from Belfast (and famous on TikTok). Natalie is a media officer. Darius is a 23-year-old Tory, and the son of Afghan refugees who were smuggled into Britain in the back of a lorry.

Danny is the son of Goldie — Goldie! — and then there is Jackie Weaver. That’s the Jackie Weaver who became a viral phenomenon when she had to manage a Zoom meeting of a parish council in Cheshire, which she did by throwing a councillor out. She is plump and in her sixties, unglamorous and an absolute Bank of England of common sense. Nobody listens to her very much. But I’d make her prime minister, I’d make her taoiseach, I’d make her president of the United States.

All this is overseen by Alastair Campbell and Tory peer Sayeeda Warsi. Tony Blair gave a soundbite. Darius and Natalie were the prime ministers in week one. And Darius proved an absolute plonker. Natalie was nervous but looked more and more political. Her shoulder pads were really impressive and only slightly undermined by the fact that she wore them with shorts in a series of playsuits.

Anyway, Natalie won. Darius left. Conall and Alice fancy each other. There was a lot of hugging in general. However, I noted that Jackie and the other contestant in their sixties, Adam, weren’t hugged very much. I am watching out for ageism. You have been warned.