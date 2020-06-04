TV pick of the week: 'A glittering fantasy-land dominated by depressingly vulgar demonstrations of wealth'

In 1297, a Genovese robber baron led a gang disguised as Franciscan monks on a daring raid on the Rock of Monaco.

His name was Francisco Grimaldi, and his wily descendants would eventually gain control of the tiny city state and lead it slowly towards extreme wealth, and independence.

These days Monaco is famous as the playground of the super-wealthy: more than 30pc of its 38,000 inhabitants are millionaires, and fat-ass yachts jostle for space in Port Hercules.

You can visit by train from nearby Nice, swapping the salty Nicoise back-streets for a glittering fantasy-land dominated by depressingly vulgar demonstrations of wealth. It's an odd little place, about half the size of the Phoenix Park but every inch a hugely valuable piece of real estate. This new three-part documentary series will allow one to vicariously travel to the vaunted principality and find out what life is like in one of the world's most exclusive enclaves.

We meet Prince Albert II, the latest in a long line of Grimaldis, and the exceedingly wealthy widow Monika Bacardi, who takes director Michael Waldman and his cameraman on a tour of the city in her chauffeur-driven Rolls Royce. We visit the famous yacht show, and the Monaco Grand Prix, where Waldman has a chat with team owner Eddie Jordan.

As visitors flock in for the Grand Prix weekend, Michael speaks to the harbour masters responsible for guiding yachts worth millions to their moorings, and to Sylvie, a housekeeper to the stars at the iconic Hotel de Paris, who must cater to the every whim of her VIP guests. It's also a busy time for the hotel's parking valets, who are left in charge of some very fancy cars.

Monaco has been extremely adept at protecting its reputation as one of the most glamorous places in the world, but constantly needs to attract more wealth. And here we witness Prince Albert's friend, the wonderfully titled Princess Camilla of Bourbon and the Two Sicilies, as she hosts the Monaco Influencers Awards, which will hopefully lure in some social-media millionaires.

Films of the week

Sully

Tonight, RTÉ1, 9.45pm

Clint Eastwood's drama is based on the true story of Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger, a pilot who managed to successfully land a damaged Airbus A320 on the Hudson River. With Tom Hanks, Laura Linney.

Before Midnight

Monday, TG4, 9.30pm

Jessie and Celine are now married with kids, but things come unstuck when they go to a Greek Island for a writing workshop. Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy star in Richard Linklater's comic sequel.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Tuesday, Sky Premiere, 8pm

Hopes are high that the two kingdoms will be united by the impending marriage of Aurora and Prince Phillip, but Maleficent smells a rat. Angelina Jolie (below) stars in this lush fantasy sequel.

The Square

Wednesday, Film4, 9pm

In this clever Scandinavian satire, the curator of an avant garde Stockholm art museum gets mixed up in a media debate about racism and freedom of speech after his mobile phone is stolen.

Amy

Thursday, Channel 4, 10pm

Friends and colleagues reflect on the life of Amy Winehouse, the north London girl whose extraordinary singing career was tragically cut short by her death at the age of just 27.

Da 5 Bloods

Friday, Netflix

Delroy Lindo, Chadwick Boseman and Mélanie Thierry head the cast of Spike Lee's new drama about a group of veterans who return to Vietnam to search for the remains of their former leader.

Documentaries

Crime

Murder in the Outback

Sunday, Channel 4, 9.15pm

Cold case

In 2001, British tourist Peter Falconio disappeared in Australia’s Northern Territory, and a man was a convicted of his murder. But questions remain.

History

A House Through Time

Tuesday, BBC2, 9pm

War and Peace

No10 Guinea Street, once a great home built on the proceeds of slavery, became a tenement in the late 19th century, and would be marked by war.

Culture

Tim Robinson: Connemara

Wednesday, TG4, 9.30pm

A keen eye

The cartographer Tim Robinson, who died of Covid-19 in April, devoted much of his life to making detailed studies of the landscapes of Connemara.

TV picks

Drama

Sitting in Limbo

Monday, BBC1, 8.30pm

Windrush tales

In this drama based on a true story, a West Indian-born man who’s been living in the UK for 50 years is arrested and threatened with deportation.

Documentary

Fearless: Samantha Barry

Monday, RTÉ1, 9.35pm

Ballincollig’s finest

Documentary following US Glamour Editor Samantha Barry as she prepares for the magazine’s star-studded Woman of the Year award.

Comedy

Staged

Wednesday, BBC1, 11.15pm

Actors unemployed

David Tennant and Michael Sheen were about to star in a West End play when Covid happened. Instead, they have time on their hands.

