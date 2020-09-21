“This is nuts. I am wearing Louis Vuitton on my stairs for the Emmys!”

So wrote Paul Mescal on Instagram ahead of the Television Academy’s annual ceremony on Sunday.

Dubbed the ‘Pandemmys' by host Jimmy Kimmel, the socially distant event was unlike any awards show we’ve seen, featuring over 100 live feeds from nominees’ homes around the world. There was Ted Danson in his kitchen, a chandelier and a KitchenAid mixer visible over his shoulders; there was Paul Mescal, relocated next to a glowing yucca plant; there were Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, huddled together for a mini-Friends reunion.

Before Aniston Zoomed in, she joined Kimmel to present the first award of the night. The two began by dousing the envelope in disinfectant and setting it alight, a bit that went slightly awry as Aniston struggled to extinguish the flames. For some viewers, that “dumpster fire” was a metaphor for the whole ceremony, setting the tone for a chaotic evening.

But as we continue to grapple with the coronavirus crisis, with a second wave predicted for winter, the ‘Pandemmys' might be the industry blueprint for the rest of awards season, from the Grammys to the Golden Globes to perhaps even April’s Oscars. What worked, and what didn’t? Here, we break down the highs and lows from television’s biggest night in.

You can’t have a virus without a host

Kimmel’s monologue started out like any other awards-show monologue, with all the laughter, applause and audience reaction shots we have come to expect. It soon became clear, however, that those star-studded crowds were from past Emmys, and Kimmel was actually speaking to a room filled with cardboard cutouts — with the exception of one real actor, Jason Bateman.

The bit was funny, and surreal, as the laughs we’re used to were replaced with conspicuous silence, lacking the energy of a live audience. Kimmel leaned in to the strangeness of the proceedings, joking of the unprecedented set-up, “What could possibly go right?”

He did a good job of making the awkward affair a little less awkward, though it was hard to escape the feeling that we were watching what amounted to one giant Zoom call.

The stars didn’t phone in their fashion

It was one extremely glamorous Zoom call. The show’s producers sent a letter to nominees advising that they’d be ditching the black-tie dress code for a more informal theme of “come as you are, but make an effort”.

Some seized the opportunity to dress down, including Jameela Jamil, who wrote on Instagram: “No bra? No heels? No problem.” Kitted out in pyjamas on her couch, her nod to ceremony came in the form of a sequinned dressing gown. After legging it home from the auditorium, Jennifer Aniston changed out of her vintage Dior LBD and into a pink patterned robe — though she kept the diamond necklace.

Regina King similarly embraced the high-low approach, posing ahead of the event in a gorgeous sapphire blue gown embellished with crystal embroidery by Schiaparelli couture, which she later swapped for a pink suit and T-shirt paying tribute to Breonna Taylor, the young woman shot dead by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky in March.

There were further political statements elsewhere: Uzo Aduba also wore a Breonna Taylor T-shirt, while Sandra Oh’s purple bomber jacket was embroidered with the phrase ‘Black Lives Are Precious’ in Korean. Yvonne Orji paired her scarlet Azzi & Osta gown with a raised fist shaved into her hair, in honour of the Black Lives Matter movement.

It was reassuring to see that even when dialling in for the ceremony, the nominees didn’t dial down their wardrobes completely. From Reese Witherspoon in navy Louis Vuitton to Unorthodox star Shira Haas in Chanel haute couture, not to mention the cast of Schitt’s Creek in Valentino and Thom Browne, there was plenty of capital-F fashion — Tracee Ellis Ross even set up her own red carpet to model her gold lame Alexandre Vauthier gown.

Several nominees served up multiple looks. As Kerry Washington put it, “Haven’t dressed up in a while so had to make the most of it”, and she did, in a strapless floral Oscar de la Renta dress followed by a bedazzled and beaded leopard print number by Dolce & Gabbana. Zendaya became the youngest ever Best Actress winner in a polka dot Armani Privé skirt and bejewelled bandeau top, after stepping out in a gorgeous violet and black colour-blocked tulip gown by Christopher John Rogers earlier on. Hopefully by the next awards show, producers will have figured out a way to showcase these looks to audiences outside of Instagram.

In this video grab captured on Sept. 20, 2020, courtesy of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and ABC Entertainment, Zendaya accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Euphoria" during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp In this video grab captured on Sept. 20, 2020, courtesy of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and ABC Entertainment, Zendaya accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Euphoria" during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast. (The Television Academy and ABC Entertainment via AP)

Zoom with a view

Producers still haven’t figured out how to recapture the tension and surprise of a live ceremony virtually, and it didn’t help that the presentations were accompanied by the subdued applause of the handful of losing nominees on Zoom. The best moments came when the winner was surrounded by others — Zendaya’s surprise win was a joy to watch, with her ecstatic friends and family cheering her on, as were the Schitt’s Creek team’s seven awards, an Emmys first. The gang had assembled for a viewing party in their native Canada, seated at socially distant tables and wearing masks, in what looked like their own little awards show. Though it may not be practical for every cast and crew, it made for a more lively, communal experience for nominees and viewers alike.

Eugene and Daniel Levy enjoyed a night of stunning success as their show Schitt's Creek swept the comedy categories at the Emmys

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eugene and Daniel Levy enjoyed a night of stunning success as their show Schitt’s Creek swept the comedy categories at the Emmys (TV Academy/PA)

Frontline workers front and centre

The show was determined to incorporate elements of the new normal, to varying degrees of success. Jason Sudeikis received a Covid test while presenting the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, and a number of the presentations featured essential staff, putting nurses, teachers and postal-service workers in the spotlight. The pre-taped segments were heartfelt but left some viewers asking if there was a more meaningful way to honour their work than allowing them to hand prizes to ultra-wealthy celebrities holed up in their luxurious homes. The actual protocol for handing over the awards, though, was a highlight.

(ABC/PA)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (ABC/PA)

Some nominees were sent mystery boxes that exploded with gold confetti, which winner John Oliver was delightfully surprised by, while the losing nominees found champagne inside. For others, presenters were dispatched to their homes, dressed for the occasion in hazmat suits designed to look like tuxedos. Nominee Ramy Youssef shared a video on Twitter showing what happens to the losing Emmys, as the presenter lingering outside waved through the window before walking away with the golden statue. It was a fittingly weird moment, and one of the few that really captured the absurd humour and everyday uncertainty of life in a pandemic.