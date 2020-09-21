| 19.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Zoom with a view: From absurd humour to unusual fashion choices, this year’s 'Pandemmys' were like nothing we have seen before

The annual Emmy awards struggled to build the tension at times, but Paul Mescal dressed in Louis Vuitton and Jimmy Kimmel’s light touch were among the night’s highlights

Eugene and Daniel Levy enjoyed a night of stunning success as their show Schitt&rsquo;s Creek swept the comedy categories at the Emmys (TV Academy/PA) Expand

Close

Eugene and Daniel Levy enjoyed a night of stunning success as their show Schitt&rsquo;s Creek swept the comedy categories at the Emmys (TV Academy/PA)

Eugene and Daniel Levy enjoyed a night of stunning success as their show Schitt’s Creek swept the comedy categories at the Emmys (TV Academy/PA)

Eugene and Daniel Levy enjoyed a night of stunning success as their show Schitt’s Creek swept the comedy categories at the Emmys (TV Academy/PA)

Meadhbh McGrath

“This is nuts. I am wearing Louis Vuitton on my stairs for the Emmys!”

So wrote Paul Mescal on Instagram ahead of the Television Academy’s annual ceremony on Sunday.

Dubbed the ‘Pandemmys' by host Jimmy Kimmel, the socially distant event was unlike any awards show we’ve seen, featuring over 100 live feeds from nominees’ homes around the world. There was Ted Danson in his kitchen, a chandelier and a KitchenAid mixer visible over his shoulders; there was Paul Mescal, relocated next to a glowing yucca plant; there were Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, huddled together for a mini-Friends reunion.

Related Content