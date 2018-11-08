Yvonne Connolly shares bizarre story about meeting woman who had affair with ex husband Ronan Keating

Yvonne Connolly has revealed she had a hotel room meeting with a woman who had an affair with her ex husband Ronan Keating.

Yvonne (44) and Ronan (41) were married for 14 years and have three children, but they divorced in 2011, two years after Ronan’s affair with dancer Francine Cornell.

Speaking on Brendan O’Connor’s Cutting Edge on Wednesday night, Yvonne, who is now in a relationship with John Conroy, revealed that she found out about the affair from phone bills.

She also revealed that she arranged to meet the woman involved in a hotel room to find out the truth about the affair.

Cutting Edge: Larissa Nolan, Brendan O'Connor, Baz Ashmawy, Yvonne Connolly

“I just needed answers. I just needed the truth. I just needed to make sure stories collaborated. It was very hard to figure out who you can trust, so this was the answer to it,” she said of her reasons for meeting the other woman.

Yvonne had intended to speak to the woman for 20 minutes but “the 20 minute conversation turned into a couple of bottles of wine and hours later”.

She said they got on well together, adding that “after a few hours I realised that she needed it as much as I did and it sounds very dramatic but she was as much of a victim as I was so I think we both got something from it and oddly when we were saying our goodbyes we gave each other a hug and wished each other well.”

However, Yvonne revealed the meeting was not without drama, although not from either of the women.

“When she was in the bathroom there’s a knock on the door and I looked out through the peephole and I saw people dressed as policemen. I opened the door and said, ‘Tell me you’re strippers’,” she said.

The other woman’s mother had alerted the police when she had been unable to contact her daughter all day.

“I was like, ‘She’s fine, she’s just in the toilet. Thank you for your concern’. They were like, ‘No, we need to see her’ so I knocked on the door and said, ‘Can you come out please?’ which she did and got the shock of her life.”

Ronan Keating is now married Storm Uechtritz and they have a son, Cooper (1).

Cutting Edge continues on RTE One next Wednesday. You can watch the full episode on RTE Player.

