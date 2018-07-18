Dublin schoolgirl Savannah Phoenix Munroe looks set for stardom after impressing all the judges on The Voice Kids.

'You're going to be as powerful as Rihanna and Beyonce' - All three Voice Kids UK coaches turn for Dubliner Savannah (8)

The 8-year-old auditioned in front of will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones, singing Stevie Wonder's 'Don't You Worry 'bout A Thing', with all the judges pressing their red buzzer for her.

"I was very happy that I got through, it was amazing, I never thought I would get a turn," she said. "It was so special for me. The judges were really nice and friendly."

Savannah's favourite singers include Adele and Beyonce and if her musical career was not to work out, she has already thought of a back-up plan.

"I would like to be a singer and an actress, but if those don't work out, I would like to go to medical school," she said.

Savannah fell in love with performing early on and is a student of the Helen Jordan Stage School, which previously trained Kodaline's Steve Garrigan and Fair City's Johnny Ward.

Her mother Fleur told of her joy at watching her daughter's audition from backstage.

"She has a soulful, pop sound. She's worked really hard. All the kids worked very hard. To see the fruits of their labour working was great," Fleur said.

The Voice Kids airs on TV3 every night this week at 8pm

