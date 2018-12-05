LOVE/HATE star Robert Sheehan will be making a guest appearance on our screens this Christmas as he is set to star in the festive season special of The Young Offenders.

Young Offenders, Mrs Brown, Podge and Rodge, and Carols from the Castle on RTE Christmas schedule

As the RTE Christmas schedule is revealed today, it is the hilarious Cork duo of Jock and Conor who are set to steal the show, alongside Sheehan, as they return with a one-off outing.

Produced by Vico Films for the BBC, in association with RTE, the show follows on from the hugely successful TV series and hilarious coming-of-age film of the same name.

The team is pulling out all the stops, as the RTE Concert Orchestra has recorded the musical score by composer Ray Harman for the programme.

This Christmas will also give an insight into the career of Dublin football ace Jason Sherlock in new documentary Jayo.

Podge & Rodge with their new co-host Doireann Garrihy

The 1995 All-Ireland winning Dublin forward addresses the racial abuse he experienced throughout his childhood, finding fame in his sporting career and finding peace off the field by exploring the roots of his family tree.

In Carols From The Castle on Christmas Eve, Mary Kennedy will host an evening of festive music, old and new, from Dublin Castle.

Festive fun: Pat Shortt will present ‘Christmas Music on D’Telly’ RTE Jr panto

On the night, the RTE Concert Orchestra will be joined by a wide range of performers including Johnny Logan and Bray trio Wyvern Lingo, who will collaborate with legendary Dubliner John Sheahan and fellow fiddler Colm Mac Con Iomaire on the gorgeous Wexford Carol.

Elsewhere, the festivities continue in Ballydung Manor. Making a triumphant return to their foul-mouthed Greek-chorus-ways earlier this year, Podge and Rodge will be getting up to their usual antics of roasting celebrity guests over the kitchen table on Christmas Eve on RTE2.

Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas and New Year Special 2017

Mrs Brown's Boys will also return for two episodes, one on Christmas Day and the other on New Year's Day. There's disaster in store for Mrs Brown as her house floods, while Buster drops a bombshell.

There are more Christmas disasters in comedy Bridget and Eamon. The couple find themselves held at gunpoint and re-enacting a popular TV show in a bid to save their lives.

It wouldn't be Christmas without a dramatic soap plot.

In typical soapland fashion, there could be more than one person with blood on their hands in EastEnders.

Over in Carrigstown, there's an emotional rollercoaster as Decco comes to terms with his first Christmas without wife Kerri-Ann.

There are a heap of celebrity specials to get stuck into as well.

Designer Hugh Wallace, champion interior designer Deirdre Whelan and award-winning architect Peter Crowley are welcomed into the homes of artist Robert Ballagh, broadcaster and entrepreneur Ramona Nicholas, writer John Boyne, meteorologist Jean Byrne and songwriter Eleanor McEvoy for Celebrity Home of the Year.

Meanwhile, Anna Geary gets her own back on Dancing With the Stars judge Brian Redmond as she puts him and his family through their paces on the celebrity Christmas special of Ireland's Fittest Family.

With €10,000 up for grabs on the show for each family's chosen charity, rugby star Donncha O'Callaghan will mentor actress Norma Sheahan and her family while Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald will push 2FM's Keith Walsh and his clan to their limit.

International athlete Derval O'Rourke will coach X Factor stars Sean and Conor Price.

There's a host of films and documentaries, with old family favourites Harry Potter and James Bond featuring, as well as MMA star Conor McGregor's The Notorious.

