'You'll always play the PC side' - Niamh Horan and Dr Ciara Kelly clash in obesity debate on The Tonight Show

Dr Kelly and Niamh Horan were joined on the panel by freelance journalist Andrea Smith to debate plus size star Tess Holliday's recent Cosmo cover.

As the hosts spoke about the health issues associated with being overweight or obese and the resulting cost to the health service, Andrea said that the health argument "really annoys" her, "because this is the argument that is always posited at us fatties".

"I am the fittest fatty that I know," she said. "I'm never ill. One of my friends had to have two knee operations because he jogged the knees off himself, so he cost the health service a fortune, but I didn't see anybody calling him up on it because that's a healthy thing to be doing."

Tess Holliday's Cosmo cover

She added that many people who are fat feel ashamed of how they look because society "makes us feel that we're wrong and that's not fair."

Speaking about Tess Holliday's cover specifically, Niamh Horan said that "if [it] goes so far as to help people who are overweight or obese with self-esteem and helps them feel better and not feel ashamed of their body, that is a good thing".

However, she added, "But you also have to be realistic about the medical side of things and the fact that it is unhealthy" and pointed out that Holliday makes a lot of money from her stance on the issue, which is not a positive benefit enjoyed by most people who are overweight or obese.

She said she was speaking about it purely from a health perspective, prompting Andrea to ask Dr Ciara if she had seen skinny people in the course of her work as a GP who also had health issues.

Niamh Horan and Andrea Smith on The Tonight Show

"I have to say I think health is the stick that is used to beat people who are fat and fat shame them," said Dr Ciara.

This prompted a heated exchange with Niamh Horan, who pointed out that she was "not fat shaming anybody".

"I wasn't talking about you Niamh, I'm talking in general," said Dr Ciara. "You're not the only person who talks about this."

She continued to say that "fat shaming is real" and added that she thinks the very slim models who have featured on the cover of Cosmo "are unhealthy, they are stick thin, they are anorexic, their periods have stopped, they've rendered themselves infertile, they have osteoporosis".

Dr Ciara Kelly and Niamh Horan on The Tonight Show

Niamh pointed out that Tess Holliday weighs 300 pounds and faces increased health risks as a result. She added, "As soon as somebody trots out the term 'fat-shaming', it's like they can shut people down and that they can't have another side of the debate in this." She said it's "not an 'us or them' thing. I'm not shaming anybody. We just need to be realistic."

Andrea spoke about her own experience and possible prejudices she has faced because of her size, revealing that she felt she had been overlooked in job interviews on occasion, and Dr Ciara spoke about the "vitriolic insults and abuse" experienced by some people who are overweight.

Niamh Horan addressed Dr Ciara directly; "I think it's very bad form of you Ciara, as a doctor, to not talk about the medical issues."

Dr Ciara said she has "talked about the medical issues around weight for years" but Niamh continued, "You just love being on the right side and you'll always play the PC side, Dr Kelly, to fit in and for people to see you in a nice light. Sometimes the most difficult thing to say is the truth."

Dr Ciara said that fat shaming does not help anyone to lose weight, prompting Niamh to again object to her use of the term 'fat-shaming' as she argued that "nobody is fat-shaming anyone tonight".

Presenter Matt Cooper interjected, "Let's not mention fat shaming at all for the rest of the programme".

You can watch the debate in full on Virgin Media Player HERE

Online Editors