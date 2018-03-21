With Linda McLoughlin and dancers FKFT already through to Saturday's finale, the pressure was on during the second semi-final of Ireland's Got Talent.

'You prove what amazing talent there is in this country' - nail-biting Ireland's Got Talent semi-final

Singers, dance troupes, drag acts and comedians descended on The Helix in Dublin for the show.

But it was 31-member strong dance troupe RDC from Cork who impressed viewers and were sent straight through to the final with the most votes. The judges then had to decide between dance duo Double Impact and choir, The Deaftones.

It was a three out of four decision from the panel and Double Impact was sent through to the final with the votes of Louis Walsh, Michelle Visage and Jason Byrne. Highlights from the two-hour event included RDC, who stormed the stage with an urban dance mash-up, receiving a standing ovation from the judges.

"It was fantastic. Everything worked and it was incredible. You were the act to beat tonight," said judge Louis Walsh. Kerry man Steve Barry, who was previously turned down by Louis on Popstars, serenaded the audience with a rendition of Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers and received a standing ovation.

Double Impact during the second live Semi Final in Ireland's Got Talent in The Helix. kobpix/NO FEE Dublin dance duo Double Impact stole everyone's hearts in their first audition and tonight's show was no exception with a contemporary ballet to I Don't Want To Miss A Thing by Aerosmith. Made up of Kyle Haw (12) and Syesha Byrne Murphy (9), Syesha grew teary-eyed after their performance when the duo were given universal praise by the judges.

"You are such beautiful dancers. You prove what amazing talent there is in this country," said Denise Van Outen.

Drag act Martin McGuinness caused a stir in the auditions when judge Jason Byrne sent him straight to the semi-final with an accidental push of the golden buzzer but he put on a show for his comeback performance to Patricia The Stripper.

However, Denise was not as impressed and told the Donegal performer his singing "hurt (her) ears". Next up was 13-year-old Shaniah Rollo from the Philippines who stunned the audience with a performance of Wings by Birdy who was deemed a future pop star by the judges.

Sean Hegarty on Ireland's Got Talent Comedian Sean Hegarty was next to perform for the judges with a new pun-filled stand-up routine. Unfortunately, he failed to impress Denise who felt it was a step down from his audition.

"I don't think it was as strong as your first audition for us. I just don't think the jokes were strong enough," she said. Next up was deaf choir The Deaftones who sang and performed sign language to John Lennon's Imagine. "I don't see disability, I see nothing but ability. Thank you for showing the world that there's nothing you can't do," Michelle said.

Closing the show was Dublin dancer Zac Milne (19) who impressed the judges with his contemporary dance moves and received a standing ovation. "I've never seen an Irish boy dance as good as you, you should be in Vegas," said Louis. The next semi-final airs tomorrow night at 8:30pm on TV3.

