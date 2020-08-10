'You must be smart and a bit of craic' - Late Late Toy Show looking for performers and toy-testers

Toy story: ‘Late Late’ host Ryan Tubridy with some of the young performers, all dressed as Olaf from ‘Frozen’, who will be part of tonight’s show. Photo: Steve Humphreys

It may be still only August but Ryan Tubridy has issued an appeal to the children of Ireland to start applying now if they want to be on November's Late Late Toy Show.

Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the Friday night chat show will not be filmed in front of a live studio audience when it returns in September and that measures will also apply to the festive special.

Speaking this morning on his RTE Radio 1 show, he said the team were breaking with the usual protocols as a result of the crisis.

"We want to get as many applications in as possible," he said. "Normally we open the floodgates in September, but we are opening the floodgates now. If you want to be on the Toy Show, if you are a child and you think 'I can sing I can dance, I can do mimicry, I can do magic, I am the chosen one in the entertainment world', then get in touch.

"You don't have to be an extrovert, you don't have to be beautiful, well, you have to be beautiful inside...You just have to be talented, smart, funny, a bit of craic.

"You can be introverted, extroverted, upstairs, downstairs, inside, outside, it doesn't matter, all you have to do is be a child and that’s your application form; send it in to us.

“And before you know it, you could be talking to our elves, and you could be on The Late Late Toy Show. That is open for business. That’s a good news story this Monday morning and we want to hear as many kids in Ireland getting involved so get busy and good luck."

Producers of the big-budget extravaganza, which is usually one of the most-watched TV shows of the year, are calling on any youngsters interested in applying to get in touch from today.

This year’s show will air on November 27 and anyone interested should contact www.rte.ie/latelate

Online Editors