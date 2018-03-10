It’s that time of year again. The Late Late Show’s Antiques Challenge has begun.

It’s that time of year again. The Late Late Show’s Antiques Challenge has begun.

'You have to be honest about what you did' - Tubridy warned on last night's Late Late Show challenge

Every year, sad, trashed, old relics get the love and restoration they need. Contestants are given €800 to cover the cost of the purchase and restoration of their chosen item.

Like every other year five contestants appeared on the show to tell the story of how they found their battered old treasures. But there’s one difference this year. Ryan Tubridy will try his hand at it too.

Tubridy explained: “It’s this little school desk that my mother had and she gave it to me and I gave it to my girls, and it’s a tiny little desk that, it’s painted white for whatever reason.” “You’ll all recognise this desk from your own school days, you see. There are the little ink wells… and the place for the pen… and you put your little stale banana sandwiches in here, and your books in here”

He turned to antiques expert Niall Mullen to say: “I don’t have a heap of time, I mean can you give me someone to give me a help with my homework?” Paul Murphy, who last year upcycled cinema seats, will help Ryan with his challenge, Niall said.

“He definitely would help you, but when we come back to judge it, you have to be honest about what you did and what he did. You know, the honesty,” he cajoled Ryan. “So strip, get the nice oak… and obviously you have to get the brass things replaced here (points to the ink wells)… and maybe get the base cleaned, sandblasted, and it definitely will be very valuable.”

Ryan turned to his fellow contestants, ready for his challeng.

“OK and I’ll join the gang here and we’ll all be brothers in arms.”

Also competing in the antiques challenge this year are: David Orford who will restore a French flintlock military pistol; Isobel ni Bhroin who will upcycle an 1880s ladies writing desk; Gerry Redmond who’ll resurrect a Victorian rocking horse; Briege Byrne who’ll restore an old chair. And finally Des Kingston, a previous winner of RTE’s super garden will restore a 1940s avery hardoll petrol pump.

Online Editors