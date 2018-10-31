Jennifer Zamparelli has beaten Vogue Williams to nab the top job on Dancing with the Stars, as she was confirmed as the show's new host by RTE yesterday.

'You got the job I wanted' - what Vogue Williams said to Jennifer Zamparelli on DWTS hosting gig announcement

The 2FM presenter revealed Vogue told her she had gone for the job too, but Jennifer proved the favourite with the show's bosses.

When the news that Jennifer would take the reins after Amanda Byram's departure broke yesterday, the new host bumped into Vogue, who was in town to promote Lily O'Brien's chocolates.

New mum Vogue told Jen she had also thrown her hat into the ring to replace Amanda, who left the show in August after two years at the helm.

Jennifer Zamparelli is the new co-host on Dancing with the Stars. The third season of Dancing with the Stars begins on RTÉ One in January. Picture: Kinlan Photography

"I don't know who went for it, but I know now that Vogue went for it because I met her this morning and she was like, 'you got the job I wanted'," said Jennifer (38).

The Breakfast Republic host said it was a hard-earned position as she was put through her paces before being chosen for the coveted role.

"It was like a three-hour audition process with Nicky Byrne - I wasn't complaining, but it wasn't an easy job," she said. "I think the beauty of Amanda and what she did, she made it look effortless and easy and hopefully I can do that too. She has left big shoes to fill, but I am looking forward to the challenge and I can't wait to get started really."

Jennifer is more than ready to put her own stamp on the job, but reckons she will have to toe the line with her trademark witty gags.

"You kind of have to. Me and Amanda are completely different people, different styles of presenting, so I think you have to be yourself," she said.

Vogue Williams attends the Pride of Britain Awards 2018 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 29, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

"But there is probably going to be a big rulebook of things I can't say that I will probably have to read ov er again before I start. It's going to be a lot of fun and I am looking forward to working with Nicky. We worked together briefly, we are both from Baldoyle, we have a lot in common so I am excited about that."

As for the gender pay gap, Jennifer said she would be on an even footing with Nicky.

"I think that is just known, it is a given," she said.

Although famed for her biting sense of humour, Jen said she would be sympathetic toward the dancers if things went a bit pear-shaped on the dance floor.

"I am on their side, that is what you're there to do," she added. "They are putting themselves out there so much, but you have to have a bit of fun with it I suppose."

Nicky Byrne and Amanda Byram on RTE’s Dancing with the Stars

