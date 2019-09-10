'You become a teenage girl, obsessing about minutiae. I don't want that' - Graham Norton on why he'll never retire

The 56-year-old presenter has no plans to give up his self-titled BBC One show altogether but admitted it would be "ideal" if he could reduce how much it was on screen so he could take more time off.

"What I might try to do is just cut back on my workload. We are on air right now 35 to 36 weeks a year. So if I cut that down, maybe lob ten weeks off it, then I think that would be ideal," he said on on America's SiriusXM radio.

"Then I would be able to stare at a wall, write a book, walk the dogs..."

However, Graham isn't interested in retiring because he thinks it would turn him into a different person.

He added: "What's odd is, when you stop working you become a teenage girl. You start obsessing about minutiae. I don't want to turn into that person."

Meanwhile, Graham - who split from ex Andrew Smith four years ago - recently opened up on his own love life and revealed he ditched Tinder because he didn't want to meet "broken people".

He previously explained: "I was on Tinder a couple of years ago, but I'm not on it now. I felt like I'd done it. There's a law of diminishing returns on Tinder.

"I met a few people and thought, 'God, there are a lot of broken people in the world and I don't really need to meet them' - I don't need to be part of their damage."

He joked that alcohol is one of his passions now, and although he's drinking less nowadays he's wary of admitting it.

He added: "Booze is one of my great loves. Lots of people drink, so it's not like I have a niche interest.

"I've probably started drinking less as I've got older but if I say, 'I've cut down,' then I feel like the prigs have won. I think people should drink whatever they want to drink, because drinking is fun!"

Online Editors