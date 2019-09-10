Entertainment TV News

Tuesday 10 September 2019

'You become a teenage girl, obsessing about minutiae. I don't want that' - Graham Norton on why he'll never retire

Graham Norton is appearing at the West Cork Literary Festival
Graham Norton is appearing at the West Cork Literary Festival

Graham Norton is planning to strip back his work commitments.

The 56-year-old presenter has no plans to give up his self-titled BBC One show altogether but admitted it would be "ideal" if he could reduce how much it was on screen so he could take more time off.

"What I might try to do is just cut back on my workload. We are on air right now 35 to 36 weeks a year. So if I cut that down, maybe lob ten weeks off it, then I think that would be ideal," he said on on America's SiriusXM radio.

"Then I would be able to stare at a wall, write a book, walk the dogs..."

However, Graham isn't interested in retiring because he thinks it would turn him into a different person.

He added: "What's odd is, when you stop working you become a teenage girl. You start obsessing about minutiae. I don't want to turn into that person."

Meanwhile, Graham - who split from ex Andrew Smith four years ago - recently opened up on his own love life and revealed he ditched Tinder because he didn't want to meet "broken people".

He previously explained: "I was on Tinder a couple of years ago, but I'm not on it now. I felt like I'd done it. There's a law of diminishing returns on Tinder.

"I met a few people and thought, 'God, there are a lot of broken people in the world and I don't really need to meet them' - I don't need to be part of their damage."

He joked that alcohol is one of his passions now, and although he's drinking less nowadays he's wary of admitting it.

He added: "Booze is one of my great loves. Lots of people drink, so it's not like I have a niche interest.

"I've probably started drinking less as I've got older but if I say, 'I've cut down,' then I feel like the prigs have won. I think people should drink whatever they want to drink, because drinking is fun!"

Online Editors

Related Content

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top