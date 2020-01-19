Yewande dismisses racism claims as she exits Dancing with the Stars

Reality star Yewande Biala hit back at suggestions of racism after becoming the first celebrity to be kicked off RTE’s Dancing with the Stars.

The Love Island star (24) was voted off by the public after earning just 12 points from the judges.

However, some social media users were quick to label Yewande’s early exit as racism – which she dismissed.

One social media user wrote that “clearly this is racism”.

The reality star’s parents are of Nigerian origin and she grew up in Enfield.

“How can several middle-aged WHITE men get through and this black lady didn’t?” one social media user said.

However, Yewande said they were “very serious allegations”.

“I think everyone’s always going to have their opinion, but I’m going to base the fact that I left predominantly on not being able to connect with the Irish viewers because I’m in the UK,” she said.

“I think that’s a very serious allegation to speak about, so I definitely have nothing to say with that comment.”

Yewande’s Viennese waltz failed to impress the judges – with one calling the dance “clumpy, lumpy and bumpy”. She said afterwards that the judges may have been too harsh with their comments.

"I didn't want to go out so soon," she said.

It was a night of mixed performances with 2fm's Lottie Ryan wowing everyone and getting a score of 26 while Fr Ray Kelly managed to survive another week - despite getting one of the lowest scores in the show's history.

Model Grainne Gallanagh looked the epitome of bridal chic as a fun jive earned her 20 points.

Kilkenny hurler Aidan Fogarty set the bar high as he danced a “sublime” foxtrot to the Oasis hit Half The World Away.

Judge Brian hailed it as the “best foxtrot from any male celeb”. Fogarty got 23 points.

Ex-boxer Michael Carruth was back fighting fit after a recent injury and performed a samba to the Tom Jones classic It’s Not Unusual, earning himself 11 points.

Sending everyone into a spin was B*Witched singer Sinead O’Carroll, who pulled off a fierce paso doble with Ryan McShane. She earned herself 24 points, putting her top of the leaderboard.

Julian Benson said it was “sublime”, while Brian called it a “practically perfect paso”.

Glenda Gilson pulled off a smooth waltz to I Never Loved A Man, receiving 15 points.

Fr Ray Kelly danced the cha cha cha to the tune of Michael Buble’s Save The Last Dance For Me, but judge Loraine Barry said she would not be putting her name down on his dance card.

Julian said he needed to “knuckle down a little bit more” and put a bit more va-va-voom into it.

Brian gave him a sinfully low score of one – the first in the show’s history.

Prompting a chorus of boos, Loraine gave him a two, while Julian gave him a three, making six.

Next up was Ryan Andrews, who sailed through the tango and got 23 points.

Showing them all how it’s done was Lottie Ryan, who did a breathtaking contemporary ballroom dance to Castles by Freya Ridings.

Brian said it was a “top-class performance” while Loraine said it was “gripping”.

It was top of the leaderboard for her, with an amazing 26 points.

National treasure Mary Kennedy almost threatened to upstage her, though, with a saucy salsa that included four daring lifts. She scored a total of 16 points.

