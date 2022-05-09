Writer of Sharon Horgan drama takes aim at Tories’ handling of Covid

The writer behind the BBC drama Together, starring Irish actress Sharon Horgan, used his TV Baftas speech yesterday to read a searing letter from families bereaved by Covid-19 criticising the UK government’s handling of the pandemic.

Together, which also features James McAvoy, won the award for single drama.

Taking to the stage, scriptwriter Dennis Kelly read a letter from the campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice calling for a public inquiry to be expedited.

Reading from a sheet, he said: “The UK has seen one of the worst global death tolls through the pandemic. This government’s response has ranged from careless to downright negligent. Our loved ones’ lives treated as expendable, collateral damage.

“Bereaved families have been ignored, lied to and gaslighted by a government seemingly too busy partying to spare us thought, even daring to tell us that they were too busy to meet with us or start an inquiry promptly.

“We may never know how many of our loved ones’ lives could have been saved if things had been done differently, but we will not rest until we know that everything possible has been done to ensure others are spared this heartbreak and pain.”

Together, written by Kelly and directed by Stephen Daldry, follows a family from the first days of the pandemic in March 2020 to the present day.

It wasn’t a good night otherwise for the Irish at the awards, with Graham Norton, Niamh Algar and Aisling Bea losing out in their categories of Comedy Entertainment Programme, Best Actress and Best Female Performance in a Comedy, respectively.

Bea used her time on the red carpet of the awards to denounce Tory plans to sell off Channel 4, which is home to her recent comedy hit This Way Up.

“When you see people trying to turn a public body that breaks stories like the Windrush scandal and you see people trying to take that over, it is really scary,” said the 38-year-old from Kildare. “It is the kind of thing that can slide away if you don’t stand bigger beside it.

“It is a really important thing to fight. It seems small, like it doesn’t affect everyone, but it truly affects everyone’s life, particularly from news and the journalism side of things.”

Other stars on the red carpet included Nicola Coughlan, star of Derry Girls and Bridgerton, and Jodie Comer, who won best actress for the drama Help.