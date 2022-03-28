| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Will Smith’s slap makes the Oscars talked-about TV again

Comedian Chris Rock got an unexpected punchline from his joke at the Oscars

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock across the face after the actor had taken exception to a joke the comedian made concerning his wife Expand

Close

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock across the face after the actor had taken exception to a joke the comedian made concerning his wife

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock across the face after the actor had taken exception to a joke the comedian made concerning his wife

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock across the face after the actor had taken exception to a joke the comedian made concerning his wife

Pat Stacey

Scandalous. Absolutely scandalous. That’s the only way to describe the thoroughly appalling turn of events at the Oscars ceremony in the wee small hours of Monday morning.

I mean, seriously: how could anyone in their right mind have picked the mediocre CODA as Best Film ahead of the brilliant The Power of the Dog? It’s just shocking.

Related topics

More On Oscars

Most Watched

Privacy