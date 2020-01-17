'Will RTE have the money to do anything in a couple of years?' - Dancing with the Stars producer on future of show

The competition is hotting up on RTE's Dancing With The Stars ahead of the first live elimination taking place this Sunday.

The third week of the popular competition will see all 11 celebrities dancing to stay in the competition.

It will prove to be the swansong for one competitor whose journey on the show will come to an end.

Producers have revealed what everyone will be dancing to this weekend, with some challenging routines ahead as they step up the difficulty on the celebrity performers.

RTE's Mary Kennedy will be taking on the salsa and dancing to Ran Kan Kan as she endeavours to improve on her score last week.

Fighting fit again is Olympic boxer Michael Carruth, who suffered an injury last weekend that put him out of the group dance.

The sports star will be taking on the samba and throwing some shapes to the Tom Jones classic It's Not Unusual, while Kilkenny GAA star Aidan Fogarty is dancing to Half The World Away as he performs the foxtrot.

Brian Dowling is dancing an American smooth to Dance Monkey, while Ryan Andrews is doing a tango to Bad Guy.

Last week saw Lottie Ryan wowing the judges with her amazing jive and this week she will be doing a contemporary ballroom routine to the tune of Castles by Freya Ridings.

Hot on her heels will be last week's leaderboard topper Sinead O'Carroll, who will be dancing a paso doble.

She'll also face competition from former Love Island contestant Yewande Biala and her Viennese waltz to Taylor Swift's Lover.

Presenter Glenda Gilson will be doing a waltz to The Commitments' classic I Never Loved A Man, while model Grainne Gallanagh will dance the jive and Fr Ray Kelly will take on the cha-cha-cha to Save The Last Dance For Me.

Shinawil producer Larry Bass said he believes that this year's line-up of fleet-footed famous faces is the strongest one to date.

"The great thing is, I think that this is our best cast yet, after four years," he said.

"I think now that people know what the show is about, what it consists of and how they feel about doing the show, because everyone who has done it has nothing but positive things to say."

The show is contracted for another year so will definitely return in 2021 for its fifth year - but Bass said that after that, it's in the hands of RTE.

"Finance is the key question. Will RTE have the money to do anything in a couple of years?" he said.

"If nothing changes, they won't be able to do shows of this scale because you can't keep it with less money - you can't cut the budget on this.

"So they have advertised for a replacement show for 2022, so we'll think about what else we could do.

"You can't do this show on a smaller budget. We'll have done five years of this at that point.

"Everything has a natural run and this has been a good run."

