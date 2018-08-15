Debra Messing has shared the first image of David Schwimmer on the set of WIll & Grace.

Debra Messing has shared the first image of David Schwimmer on the set of WIll & Grace.

Will & Ross - Debra Messing shares first pic of David Schwimmer on Will & Grace set

Schwimmer (51), who played Ross Gellar in Friends for a decade until 2004, is set to star in the upcoming second season of the Will & Grace revival.

In the clash of 90s/noughties sitcoms, he will play Grace's (Messing) love interest and the pic shows him standing alongside Eric McCormack, who plays Will, in remarkably similar garb.

The upcoming season is Will & Grace’s tenth overall and second since it returned last year following a hiatus of more than a decade.

Other guest stars confirmed for the show’s upcoming season include comedian Chelsea Handler and Alec Baldwin.

Schwimmer was nominated for an Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Robert Kardashian on The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story. It was his second nomination following one for Friends.

Will & Grace first aired in 1998 and focuses on the friendship between two best friends; Messing’s Grace and Eric McCormack’s Will.

Eight seasons were broadcast between 1998 and 2006.

Creator Max Mutchnik brought the series back after the cast reunited to air a one-off, pro-Hillary Clinton topical clip during the US presidential elections in November 2016.

Will & Grace season 10 will air in the US in October. Season nine was broadcast on Channel 5 in the UK and RTE Two in Ireland.

Online Editors