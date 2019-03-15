Couples will be given the chance to date other people and live like singletons in a new reality TV series on Love Island broadcaster ITV2.

Will love survive? Couples to spend summer apart to live as singletons in new TV series

Called Singletown, five couples will put their relationships on ice to spend one “unforgettable” summer in London, each experiencing the single life before choosing whether or not to return to their partner at the end of the season.

Each pair will have different reasons for wanting to take part, “from school sweethearts who’ve never dated other people properly, newer relationships that have hit the rocks, or maybe two people who just want a summer of self-discovery before they settle down”, ITV2 said.

The contestants will live in “luxury apartments” in the capital while going on dates with “hand-picked suitors”, as well as going to parties and other events.

“For the five couples going through this experience, the stakes are high and the jeopardy is real,” the broadcaster added.

The series will consist of 15 episodes and will be produced by Keshet Productions, whose previous programmes include Celebrity Showmance on ITV2 and When Do You Get Off? on ITVBe.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s head of digital channels, said: “Hot on the heels of Love Island, we’re thrilled to be partnering with Keshet on this unique series.

Love Island was a runaway hit for ITV2 last year (Ian West/PA)

“Singletown is a fun relationship show featuring a diverse mix of young couples from all over the UK brought together in the most aspirational urban setting – London in the summer.

“ITV2’s young audience will hopefully be hooked on the dating dilemmas, twists and turns and the fresh and rekindled romances that emerge from this exciting new format.”

Keshet’s David Williams added: “Singletown has a unique starting point – it begins with an end – and I can’t wait to watch these freshly minted singles have an unforgettable summer in the city.”

Love Island, which sees young singletons living together in a Majorcan villa in a bid to find love, was hailed as a stand-out success by ITV last year.

The dating show averaged four million viewers per episode when it aired last summer, a growth of 1.5 million viewers year-on-year.

Press Association