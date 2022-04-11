| 9.5°C Dublin

Why the absence of sex scenes in Bridgerton season two makes it all the hotter

There was little in the way of sex to be found (unless, of course, you count the intimacy between Anthony Bridgerton’s wet shirt and his impeccably sculpted torso)

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton Expand
Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan Expand

Emma Clarke

If season one of Bridgerton taught us anything about Regency-era Britain, it’s that one should never go unchaperoned into a rose garden and back in the day, they bloody loved a good romp.

So when the long-awaited second series landed on Netflix mere weeks ago, fans were expecting more unadulterated action – even if Regé-Jean Page’s character Simon Basset was now out of the equation.

