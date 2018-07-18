We'd like to know what the heads at Netflix were thinking when they dreamed up this promo.

Why is Gemma Collins in an Orange is the New Black season 6 promo?

The Only Way is Essex and (brief) I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here star Gemma Collins is the star of the latest Orange is the New Black promo.

She introduces herself as the 'Queen of England' to inmates Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) and Ruiz (Jessica Pimentel).

It's all a bit random and nuts and we'd fail miserably if we attempted to describe what the hell is going on.

Here it is for your perusal:

Orange is the New Black Season 6 will launch on Netflix on Friday, 27 July.

