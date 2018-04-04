Whodunnit: who is the Fair City Killer?

The residents of Carrigstown are growing increasingly paranoid over who is responsible for Karen’s shocking death.

Her former flame Sean was the prime suspect from day one, with detectives leading him away from her funeral for questioning in yesterday’s episode.

But tonight, viewers will watch as Karen’s mum Aoife grows livid after learning Sean is back on the streets. Convinced he is the one who murdered her daughter, she won’t listen to Robbie when he tells her that she may have to come to terms with the fact that it might not have been him.

When they finally come face to face, Robbie has to restrain Aoife as she lays into Sean for his alleged crimes, while he continues to insist he is innocent. Robbie starts to worry about Aoife’s mental state as she puts her grieving aside and begins to obsess over her daughter’s ex.

Elsewhere, tensions are growing between Orla and Wayne. With their relationship already more troubled than ever, Wayne becomes sick with guilt that Sean is the prime suspect, with him being the one who discovered Karen’s body. Tensions start to rise between the couple, with both becoming increasingly suspicious that the other may have been involved in Karen’s death.

“There are so many twists and turns and new revelations. It keeps us hooked from page to page,” actress Sorcha Furlong told the RTE Guide. “It’s definitely one of the most exciting storylines I’ve been involved in to date, as we all have no idea how it ends.”

An end does not look in sight anytime soon as the intricate plot to discover who is really behind Karen’s murder will likely rumble on for a number of weeks.

