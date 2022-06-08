Who is Dublin Love Islander Dami Hope?

Love Island has returned to our screens and 11 singletons entered the Majorca villa in the hopes of having a summer of love.

Among these was Irish man Dami Hope who is looking to find the woman of his dreams on series eight of the reality TV show.

Who is Dami Hope?

Dubliner Dami Hope will be appearing on our TV screens all summer in his attempt to find love.

He is the first Irish person to be confirmed for this season, following in the footsteps of Greg O’Shea, Maura Higgins, Yewande Biala, Matthew MacNabb, Rob Lipsett, Kaila Troy and Shannen Reilly McGrath in previous series.

Making his entrance on the first episode, Dami turned the girls’ heads when he walked through the villa door.

This year the coupling up was down to the public, and Dami was voted to be paired with 24-year-old Amber Beckford from London.

The two seemed happy with the match, after both admitting that they would have stepped forward for each other if they had the choice.

After getting to know each other, Dami said: “I think she is kind of funny, we are both two people that will just let things happen and we will see if it rocks basically.”

What age is he?

Dami is 26 years old and has decided that now is the right time to find a girlfriend, admitting that he likes being in a relationship because it allows him to be vulnerable.

Dami has been single for four years and is ready to settle down.

“I have been single for four years now by choice because I am trying to find the one that clicks with me, and I haven’t found that yet,” he has said.

What does he work as?

Dami works as a senior microbiologist, and is hoping that his brains and Irish charm will help him win the girls over.

However, further details of his job or where he went to school or college, are still scant.

Why Love Island?

Dami explained how he signed up for this years Love Island as he is being more open to new experiences.

“Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience.”

What is he hoping to bring to the villa?

Dami is hoping by just being himself will win the hearts of the ladies and Love Island fans.

He is planning not to step on anyone’s toes in the villa but explained how it may just happen.

Talking about what he'll bring to the villa, he said: "Just myself, Dami Hope! Being me, funny and my personality. I don't know if I will cause trouble, I'll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don't intentionally cause trouble, but it happens."

Why does Dami think the girls should want him?

Dami believes astrology plays a big part in how he treats people in relationships, saying that his star-sign will always allow him to support his future partner.

"When I'm actually in a relationship, I think it's a star sign thing, I'm an Aries but I'm very passionate, I always used to put that person first,” he said.

"If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I'd make sure that even if it's something I'm not talented at, I'd get talented at it just so it helps them. I'm really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other."

‘Verified Playboy’

It is no secret that Dami thinks of himself as quite the ladies’ man after his recent Instagram post that he captioned ‘Verified Playboy.’

Which might be bad news for the girls in the Villa but reassuringly he told Amber last night he would never give a girl false hope.

Does he have social media?

From one look at Dami’s Instagram you can see he has a keen eye for fashion, sharing weekly outfit pictures with his 18,000 followers. He already had 8,000 followers ahead of announcing him featuring on Love Island.

In a number of snaps, you can see the Dublin native sporting many designer labels, such as, Gucci, Balenciaga and Prada.

He also shares his passion for travel on his accounts too, having recently visited Paris and Santorini.

Based on Dami’s feed, he enjoys the finer things in life, regularly posting pictures of his lifestyle in art galleries and looking dapper in tuxedos.