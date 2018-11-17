'Who do you have in America?' - Friends and family drum up votes for Evanna Lynch for Dancing With the Stars final

Evanna Lynch's family are pulling out all the stops to try to ensure she waltzes away with the Mirrorball Trophy on America's 'Dancing With The Stars'.

The 'Harry Potter' actress's profile has soared even higher in the US thanks to her dancing her way into the final of the televised competition.

There will be a strong Termonfeckin contingent in the crowd for the Co Louth star on Monday night, as her father Donal and mother Marguerite have flown out to cheer on their daughter.

Her younger brother Patrick flew out earlier this week to be with his sister too, as she put the final touches to her two routines for the grand finale on the ABC network.

She has so far wowed the judges on the glittering set of the competition but proud dad Donal has been making every effort to ensure Evanna (27) and her professional partner Keo Motsepe waltz away with the Mirrorball Trophy on the night. He is asking anyone with Irish relatives in the US to ask them to give Evanna their vote.

The former vice principal at Our Lady's College, Greenhills, Drogheda, even put in a good word with a few American tourists when he visited the Newgrange site during the week. "You have to be in America to vote, and you can vote online over there. I registered with ABC and voted there using my email when we went over during the series," Donal told the Irish Independent.

"What we are trying to do now is drum up Irish support in America - everybody has somebody to ask. If I saw someone coming out of Mass in the Augustinian church, I'd catch their eye and when I had asked them how they were, I'd ask them: 'Who do you have in America?'."

"I was in Newgrange the other day and I heard American accents - so I went over and asked them to vote for her," he added.

A great fan of the Limerick hurling team, Donal also asked the All-Ireland champions to back Evanna in her endeavours when Stateside for the Fenway Hurling Classic in Boston this week.

"I've been in contact with their press officer and sent him an email to establish my credentials as a true Limerick supporter, and have asked them to support her too."

As any parents would be, Donal and Marguerite are bursting with pride over all Evanna has achieved.

"We've never seen her so happy in her life - she's in peak form. It is all very demanding, once Keo had worked out the routine on Tuesday she was straight back into studio so she only gets a few hours off in the week - but she adores it."

Dancing was Evanna's "first love", according to Donal, with the Little Duke Theatre in Drogheda - but she didn't go to dancing school as she landed the role of Luna Lovegood in the 'Harry Potter' movies.

