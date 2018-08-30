VOGUE Williams is top of the list of potential replacements for Amanda Byram on Dancing With The Stars and a spokesperson for the Howth model and presenter confirmed to the Herald yesterday that the vacant spot would certainly tickle the star's fancy if RTE comes knocking.

Who are the front runners to replace Amanda Byram on Dancing with the Stars?

As Amanda Byram revealed on Tuesday she would no longer present the hugely successful RTE series, names have circulated as to who will fill her place.

Vogue Williams pictured at the launch of MAC Pro collection at Brown Thomas Dublin. Photo: Anthony Woods Vogue Williams. Picture: Instagram

According to the spokesperson, Vogue has always tuned in to the celebrity dancing show and if the opportunity to present in Ardmore Studios arose, it would definitely be something the mum-to-be would jump at.

I know Vogue is a fan of the show and therefore I am sure she would be interested, should the opportunity come her way," they said.

Comedienne Deirdre O’Kane and John Edward Nolan,during the Live show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Credit: kobpix

Vogue has previous presenting experience with RTE, hosting holiday show Getaways with rugby star Tommy Bowe, and presenters Mairead Ronan and Joe Lindsay.

She also has her own documentary series with the station, which is set to return to TV screens this September.

Una Healy debuted a new blonde look. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, the bookies have tipped comedian Deirdre O'Kane and singer Una Healy as possible replacements for Amanda.

Deirdre made it to the final of the show last year, blowing audiences away with her performance to Zombie with professional dance partner John Nolan, while The Saturdays pop star Una recently returned to Ireland after she split from husband Ben Foden.

Laura Whitmore has also been given a mention since the announcement, but commitments in the UK with her BBC radio show on a Sunday indicate the weekend workload of the show might not work for the Bray presenter.

Amanda took to social media to announce her departure after two seasons on the show.

"It's with a heavy heart I share the news that due to personal and professional commitments both in London and LA, I won't be joining the team for season three of DWTS Ireland," she said.

"Walking away from such a successful and enjoyable show has been a difficult decision and I wish everyone the same success and enjoyment this year. Keep dancing!"

The news was met with sadness from many of her co-stars, including co-host, Nicky Byrne.

The former Westlife star said he would miss the laugh they had together on the show.

