'When you put on weight it can grind away like a block of marble on your psyche' - Bernard O'Shea gained body confidence from DWTS

RTE's Bernard O'Shea has said that competing on Dancing With The Stars helped to give him "so much" body confidence, despite exiting the show on Sunday.

The 2fm Breakfast Republic presenter performed his swansong at the weekend after losing the dance-off against Erin McGregor.

After suffering a number of health setbacks in the past, he said he feels so much more positive about his body after taking part in the show. "Some people can have a huge amount of confidence in their mental capacity to be able to do their job, but they don't have a lot of physical confidence," he said.

"I'm overweight and they used to keep talking [on the show] about the belly and the bum. "I can't 'tuck and suck.' It's impossible because when you've had injuries on your knees, your hips go out.

"You end up with a curved spine, so when you put on weight and you lose confidence in what you look like, it can affect you. "It can grind away like a block of marble on your psyche almost, and the dancing really helped with that."

He said that his professional dance partner Valeria Milova spent six hours of one day just teaching him how to walk straight and hold himself properly. "For anybody who's like me, who's packing a few pounds, it's a great way of losing weight very gently and also working on your posture," he said.

Like many viewers, he told RTE's Ryan Tubridy he was shocked that Erin McGregor was the one in the final dance-off, given that she scored the second-highest mark from the judges.

"Trying to figure it out is like trying to control the tide with a tennis racket," he said.

"It is a theorem that has no conclusion or end. "In fairness to the judges, it got increasingly difficult for them to judge the likes of me, like how could they judge me against Erin or Anna? It's impossible.

"Even when you hear, 'you're getting better' and all that but when you are at the bottom, you always need such a high public vote. Although our votes were very high, our scores were so low. "Before the dance-off I said, 'you may or may not see the greatest turnaround in modern dance history'."

