'When I saw another black person as a kid, it would be almost like something of an event' - TV presenter Emma Dabiri

She's been seen on UK TV shows like BBC's The One Show, but now Dubliner Emma Dabiri is back on home turf as she hosts Virgin Media One's The Six O'Clock Show.

Emma is filling in for regular host Muireann O'Connell this week and told how she's thrilled to be back home.

"I'd love to do more work over here and spend more time here, absolutely," she told the Herald.

"There's a really good energy in Dublin and Ireland more generally at the moment."

Emma was born in America to a Nigerian father and an Irish mother.

She was raised in Rialto until she was a teenager when the family moved to Kimmage.

She moved to London to attend university and has noticed Ireland has changed dramatically from when she was a child.

"Ireland is so different from when I left,"she said.

"There's been so much change for the better.

"It's just really lovely seeing it all. There's a whole different atmosphere.

"I grew up in a very socially conservative country and now it's a very socially progressive country.

"My mam is also happy to have me with her for a whole week."

Emma hopes to see more diversity on the small screen in the coming years and believes things are heading in the right direction.

"It's so different. When I saw another black person as a kid, it would be almost like something of an event. It's completely different now," she said.

"There definitely needs to be some representation on TV, but it's really early days. The forecast is positive."

Emma has worked as a historian and only made the jump into TV two years ago.

She currently co-presents Britain's Lost Masterpieces on BBC4.

"I love it, I really enjoy it," she said.

"I presented such a range of subjects and it's given me an insight into other worlds."

The Six O'Clock Show airs Monday to Friday at 6pm on Virgin Media One.

