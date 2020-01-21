'When I finished it I knew we'd done it well' - Lottie happier than ever after topping DWTS leader board

The 2fm entertainment reporter, who is training up to 11 hours a day, has been installed as firm favourite to win the overall competition after receiving 26 points last week, one of the highest marks so early in the contest.

"I've actually never been happier - it's an absolute dream," she said.

"It's the most fun I've had in a long time.

Lottie Ryan and pro Dancer Pasquale La Rocca

"When I finished it I knew we'd done it well. I was happy enough with that so to get good comments and good scores, is just mind-blowing.

"I'm really, really happy."

Lottie Ryan, Morah Ryan, Babette Ryan and Bonnie Ryan

She credits husband Fabio Aprile with being "really understanding" and supporting her through her dance show journey.

"He knows how bad I wanted this and for how long, and he said to me the other night, 'You're like a light at the moment. When you come home, even though it's late, there's such a difference in you'," she said.

"So he's really supportive and he's pushing me to enjoy it as much as I can.

"It's going to fly by so quickly and you just don't know what's going to happen next week, so I'm trying to take in every single moment."

She and her husband of almost three years bought a new apartment a few years ago, which she said is "around the corner" from her family home in Clontarf.

The couple have been busy settling into their first home as a married couple.

Along with Lottie's sisters and her mum, Fabio has been travelling most weeks to Ardmore Film Factory in Greystones to watch his wife perform.

"I actually get more nervous when I know my family are there," Lottie said.

"If I think I'm going to catch their eye, it might make me feel more nervous.

"But then it's great having their support when the evening is finished and they're there to give you a big hug."

Firmly installed as the bookies' favourite to take home the Glitterball Trophy, Lottie said she is not trying to think about the finale.

"I'm not thinking about it too much," she said.

"I'm just trying to focus on each new week and each new dance."

