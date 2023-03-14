What’s on TV, Netflix and AppleTV+ today: Home of the Year and Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion

Here are our top TV and streaming picks today.

The Holy Land and Us: Our Untold Stories

BBC2, 9pm

As tensions rise again between Israel and Palestine, Sara Agher and Rob Rinder explore the roots of the conflict by talking to a family whose relative was involved in Israel’s War of Independence, and a woman whose grandmother witnessed the horrors of Nakba.

Champions League Live

RTÉ2, 7.30pm

Pep Guardiola’s star-studded Manchester City face German side Leipzig at the Etihad tonight, and will hope to progress further in a tournament they’ve yet to win. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Home of the Year

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

This week the judges meet a couple who’ve lovingly restored and modernised a Victorian property in Co Down, and a Dublin couple who used an innovative process to create their new-build home.

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion

Channel 4, 10pm

Kate calls in the professionals to help downsize her impressive wardrobe, and teams up with her mother and sister to create a Barbie-inspired office, but a flood then threatens the entire renovation.

To Leslie

Sky Premiere, 8pm

Andrea Riseborough earned herself an Oscar nomination with this barnstorming portrayal of an alcoholic West Texas single mother who wins $200,000 on the lottery and spends six years squandering it before trying to reconnect with her family.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Netflix, streaming now

One could claim that this plane didn’t simply “disappear”, but that’s how conspiracy theories get started. Keeping with the facts, Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 was supposed to be a routine trip — a red-eye from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, with 239 on board. Shortly after takeoff on a calm night in 2014, MH370 vanished from the radar. This shocking disappearance of a commercial airliner sparked riots, plunged families into a nightmare, and generated a global search for elusive answers. Set across seven countries, this RAW docu-series uses archive to reconstruct the night of the disappearance, giving viewers the chance to explore three of the most contentious theories about the plane’s disappearance. It’s a story rife with shadowy figures and official silence — moreover, it’s an opportunity to keep alive the memory of those who were lost.

Luther: The Falling Sun

Netflix, streaming now

First, we had the seemingly endless TV series, and now Idris Elba (below) has somehow managed to find the time to bring Luther to the realm of movies. In short, this is the epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film, focusing on a grisly serial killer terrorising London. Unsurprisingly, the brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job — by any means necessary. This cinematic variation also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

Real Madrid: Until The End

AppleTV+, streaming now

This documentary has unprecedented access to a legendary club on the brink of collapse, boasting such players as Benzema, Modric, and Hazard. Sadly, it also seems to have an over-reliance on David Beckham’s imposing forehead and mechanical tones as he appears to front proceedings.

Faraway

Netflix, streaming now

If you were desperately seeking an updated variation of Shirley Valentine, seek no more. Complete with a despondent husband, a grating daughter, a sun-drenched island, and a hairy local man.

Outlast

Netflix, streaming now

When Channel 4’s Hunted meets Netflix’s Run For The Money in the Alaskan outback.