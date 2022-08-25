What’s on RTÉ this autumn and winter? Comedy, chat, crime drama, Ukraine, Saipan, and yet more Dermot Bannon

What’s this? Comedy? On RTÉ? The national broadcaster, which is to humour what Victor Meldrew was to diplomacy, must surely be having a laugh – which is more than be said for viewers over the last few years.

But, no, it’s true. RTÉ’s new season line-up, unveiled today, includes a series called No Worries If Not!, featuring a raft of viral comedians including Justine Stafford, Emma Doran and Michael Fry.

Some would say the 2 Johnnies, who give us another dose of their Do America series, are also a virus. But let’s not dwell on that. Better to look at what’s coming up on the drama front, which, thanks to a boom in co-productions, is quite busy this year.

Leading the pack is season two of gripping and stylish gangster hit Kin, currently being filmed in Dublin. Wiping out rival Eamon Cunningham (Ciaran Hinds) has made the Kinsella family top dogs, but dominance brings its own dangers.

The busy Mr Hinds also turns up in comedy-drama The Dry, which has been rattling around on UK streaming service Britbox for a few months. Roisin Gallagher plays a Dublin woman who, after years of partying hard in London, returns home and tries to stay sober, a task not made any easier by her family.

Last year’s Euro thriller Hidden Assets was unexpectedly good; so will North Sea Connection, a co-production with Sweden that’s set in a Connemara fishing community, make it two in a row? The cast includes Sinéad Cusack.

There’s murder afoot in Clean Sweep, which stars Charlene McKenna as the wife of a garda detective. She kills her former partner in crime when he threatens to expose her dark past.

These all sound extremely promising, as does Storyland, the online single-drama strand that finally makes a deserved move to television.

In factual, Ukraine figures in both the documentary The War at Home, which follows families who have come to Ireland to escape the carnage in their home country, and a DIY SOS special, which sees Baz Ashmawy and the team working hard to build temporary homes for refugees.

Stardust returns to the 1981 nightclub fire, which took the lives of 48 young people, in light of fresh evidence presented to the inquest, while Saipan: Rebel Without a Ball rakes over Roy Keane’s walkout from Ireland’s squad for the 2002 World Cup yet again. Isn’t it about time we kicked the whole business into touch?

One genre RTÉ has traditionally been very strong on his nature history documentaries, and the new season brings two hugely promising ones. Underwater cameraman Ken Sullivan takes a deep dive in North Atlantic, while Liz Bonnin’s three-part series The Island is a celebration of our natural histories.

The Decade of Centenaries is nearing its end, but there still some high-profile offerings to come. Brendan Gleeson is the narrator of the ever-reliable Ruán Magan’s three-part documentary series The Irish Civil War.

Back-in-the-fold Seán O’Rourke presents Two Tribes, a look at the diverging paths taken by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael after the civil war.

If it lives up to its title, Katie Hannon’s Communism, Sex and All That Jazz, a dig into the national archives to find out what Irish people did once the country achieved statehood, could be an offbeat highlight.

New music show Mise FRESHIN’ (see what they did there?) promises to pull together and combine various strands of music. Can’t be any worse than the dreary, middle of the road Saturday night musical pap that’s been inflicted on us lately.

As well as The Late Late Show, a few other usual suspects return including The Tommy Tiernan Show, Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything, First Dates Ireland and Dancing with the Stars.

On the downside, there’s the usual, increasingly tone deaf reliance on property porn, with returns for Cheap Irish Homes (ha!), Room to Improve, Incredible Homes (both, needless to say, featuring the only architect in Ireland, Dermot Bannon) and a new thing called Build Your Own.

Almost finally, arts and culture highlights include Tommy Tiernan’s Epic West, a personal look by the comedian at the West of Ireland; Untameable, with Colm Tóibín investing the bog-inspired works of Seamus Heaney and others; Lady Gregory: Ireland’s First Social Influencer (if you insist); and Francis Bacon: The Outsider, featuring U2’s Adam Clayton sifting through a diary that reveals a new chapter in the artist’s life.

And, finally, if you can reconcile your love of football with the fact that the 2022 World Cup takes place in the slave state Qatar then RTÉ’s coverage is sure to beat everyone else’s.