What to watch on TV, Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+ today: Six Nations showdown and Keira Knightley’s Boston Strangler

Here are our top choices across TV and streaming today.

Paris Police 1905

BBC4, 9pm

As Antoine Jouin continues his murder investigation, he and Fiersi join forces to break into the Château de Bagatelle, where a trap will be laid for Guichard. And Commissioner Lepine decides to confront Fondari.

Guinness Six Nations

Virgin Media One, 2pm

The Six Nations reaches its climax today, with Scotland versus Italy and France versus Wales. But the highlight of this afternoon is Ireland’s clash with England at the Aviva Stadium, with the home side going for a grand slam. Kick-off at 5pm.

Casualty

BBC1, 8.50pm

David and Marty take a difficult decision, Faith makes a horrifying discovery, and Charlie begins to question his loyalties when Robyn is brought into the Emergency Department after a car crash, just as the department reaches breaking point.

The Rewrite

Tonight, TG4, 9.30pm

Charming comedy starring Hugh Grant as an unemployed Hollywood screenwriter who takes a job at a small university where he hopes his workload will be light. But everything changes when he falls for a mature student completing an English degree.

Halloween

Tonight, BBC1, 11.50pm

In David Gordon Green’s competent sequel, the town of Haddonfield is trying to put the horrors of the past behind it when a prison bus crashes, freeing Michael Myers. With Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer.

Sky High: The Series

Netflix, streaming now

To stay independent from her father (one of Madrid’s largest stolen goods traffickers), a newly widowed single mum joins her recently killed husband’s gang of smash-and-grab thieves. What could go wrong?

Monster Factory

Apple TV+, streaming now

When they say ‘Monster Factory’, they don’t mean polygon.com’s fiercely popular web series. In this instance, the term refers to ‘wannabe WWE fodder’. Join Danny Cage (the man responsible for Sheamus) as he puts the next generation of sports entertainment — namely Bobby Buffet, Goldy, Twitch, and Gabby Ortiz — through their paces.

Noise

Netflix, streaming now

It’s tricky enough moving back into the family home, especially after having a newborn, so spare a thought for this young Dutch couple who enter a world of abstract and existential pain beyond the usual realm of new parenting. Starring Jesse Mensah.

Boston Strangler

Disney+, streaming now

Kiera Knightly proffers her ‘Bahstahn cheowderr’ accent to channel Loretta McLaughlin, the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders — despite her editor dismissing her interest in the case (it was the early 1960s and she was a woman).

Extrapolations

Apple TV+, streaming now

From the writers of Contagion (so it’s bound to be an upbeat number), we have an all-star cast depicting just how horrifying and facile our future might be thanks to the acting prowess of Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire, Edward Norton, Kit Harrington, Sienna Miller and Keri Russell.

In His Shadow

Netflix, streaming now

There is a wealth of foreign-language dramas being released of late. The third of our highlighted subtitled offerings revolves around a French family who must stand up to a menacing patriarchal force (that being a seemingly charismatic half-brother) after the death of their dad.

Dance 100

Netflix, streaming now

It’s almost as if an American production company saw South Korea’s Physical: 100 and said, “Hey, let’s do that, but for choreography!” Showcasing 100 of the world’s best dancers, the contestants must choreograph, teach, and perform next-level group performances that will wow the judges, who, in a twist, are their own dancers...