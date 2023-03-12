What to watch on TV, Netflix and AppleTV+ today: Irish stars battle for Oscars and David Attenborough captures the beauty of bird colonies

David Attenborough at Old Harry’s Rocks, Dorset in England during the filming of Wild Isles for the BBC. Picture: Chris Howard

Looking for something to watch today? We’ve got you covered.

Oscars 2023

Sky Cinema Oscars, 1am

Technically starting on Monday morning, it’s too big an event to not include. With Irish talent netting a record 14 Oscar nominations this year, The Banshees of Inisherin and An Cailín Ciúin are in the hunt for major honours. It’s finally time to find out how they got on.

Wild Isles

BBC1, 7pm

Over the years, David Attenborough has popped up everywhere from the Congo to outer Mongolia, but in this new five-part series, his focus is closer to home. Filmed over three years, Wild Isles celebrates the remarkable diversity of wildlife and landscape across these islands, and uses advanced technologies to photograph everything from battling butterflies to killer whale pods on the hunt for seals. Filmed in all seasons, the show contains spectacular footage of puffins fighting off gulls keen to poach their fish, golden eagles scavenging on snowy peaks, and sinister woodland plants ensnaring insects.

Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

It’s semi-final time, and though the evening is fairy-tale themed, it will not end happily ever after for one of the couples, only four of whom will reach the grand final. Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy present.

Guinness Six Nations

RTÉ2, 2.15pm

Ireland are still on course for a grand slam but face a potential banana skin in Murrayfield against a Scottish side who’ve already beaten England and Wales. Eddie O’Sullivan, Simon Zebo and Jamie Heaslip join Jacqui Hurley for the build up. Kick-off at 3pm.

The Great Pottery Throw Down

Channel 4, 9pm

Siobhán McSweeney hosts the grand final of the contest, as the three remaining contestants are given the formidable challenge of creating a stacking pyramid vase centrepiece.

The Gold

BBC1, 9pm

Palmer’s attempt to escape to Brazil goes disastrously wrong, and when police discover that Cooper and Parry have been laundering the proceeds of the Brink’s-Mat job, they arrest Cooper, but Parry escapes.

Mr Jones

BBC2, 10pm

In 1933, Welsh journalist Gareth Jones travelled to Moscow hoping to interview Josef Stalin, but instead discovered evidence of a devastating famine in the Ukraine. Thriller based on a true story and starring James Norton, Vanessa Kirby.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Netflix, streaming now

One could claim that this plane didn’t simply “disappear”, but that’s how conspiracy theories get started. Keeping with the facts, Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 was supposed to be a routine trip — a red-eye from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, with 239 on board. Shortly after takeoff on a calm night in 2014, MH370 vanished from the radar. This shocking disappearance of a commercial airliner sparked riots, plunged families into a nightmare, and generated a global search for elusive answers. Set across seven countries, this RAW docu-series uses archive to reconstruct the night of the disappearance, giving viewers the chance to explore three of the most contentious theories about the plane’s disappearance. It’s a story rife with shadowy figures and official silence — moreover, it’s an opportunity to keep alive the memory of those who were lost.

Luther: The Falling Sun

Netflix, streaming now

First, we had the seemingly endless TV series, and now Idris Elba (below) has somehow managed to find the time to bring Luther to the realm of movies. In short, this is the epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film, focusing on a grisly serial killer terrorising London. Unsurprisingly, the brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job — by any means necessary. This cinematic variation also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

Real Madrid: Until The End

AppleTV+, streaming now

This documentary has unprecedented access to a legendary club on the brink of collapse, boasting such players as Benzema, Modric, and Hazard. Sadly, it also seems to have an over-reliance on David Beckham’s imposing forehead and mechanical tones as he appears to front proceedings.

Faraway

Netflix, streaming now

If you were desperately seeking an updated variation of Shirley Valentine, seek no more. Complete with a despondent husband, a grating daughter, a sun-drenched island, and a hairy local man.

Outlast

Netflix, streaming now

When Channel 4’s Hunted meets Netflix’s Run For The Money in the Alaskan outback.