What to watch on TV, Netflix and AppleTV+ today: An Irish Oscar nominee, smart celebrities and blockbuster action

Here are our picks of the best things to watch on TV an streaming today.

An Irish Goodbye

RTÉ One, 10.40pm

Up for the Best Short Film Oscar tomorrow night, Tom Berkeley and Ross White’s (left) witty and moving film follows two estranged brothers who meet up following their mother’s death to fulfil her bucket list. With James Martin.

Guinness Six Nations

Virgin Media One, 1.30pm

A double bill of Six Nations action begins in Rome, where Italy face struggling Wales, and after that we’re off to Twickenham for England versus France, a game once considered so pivotal they called it ‘le crunch’. Kick-off at 4.45pm.

Celebrity Mastermind

BBC1, 5.40pm

Comedian Neil Delamere, Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur and TV presenter Amar Lafit are put through their paces by Clive Myrie tonight, answering questions on The Wolf of Wall Street, The Vikings, Sam Cooke and Duran Duran.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

After his heroics with the Avengers, Peter Parker is hoping a school trip to Europe will help his life get back to normal, but instead ends up battling elemental monsters from another dimension. With Tom Holland.

Inglourious Basterds

Tonight, RTÉ2, 9pm

Quentin Tarantino’s amusing wartime adventure stars Brad Pitt as the leader of a group of Jewish-American commandos who parachute in behind German lines to take their revenge on the Nazis. With Mélanie Laurent.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Netflix, streaming now

One could claim that this plane didn’t simply “disappear”, but that’s how conspiracy theories get started. Keeping with the facts, Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 was supposed to be a routine trip — a red-eye from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, with 239 on board. Shortly after takeoff on a calm night in 2014, MH370 vanished from the radar. This shocking disappearance of a commercial airliner sparked riots, plunged families into a nightmare, and generated a global search for elusive answers. Set across seven countries, this RAW docu-series uses archive to reconstruct the night of the disappearance, giving viewers the chance to explore three of the most contentious theories about the plane’s disappearance. It’s a story rife with shadowy figures and official silence — moreover, it’s an opportunity to keep alive the memory of those who were lost.

Luther: The Falling Sun

Netflix, streaming now

First, we had the seemingly endless TV series, and now Idris Elba (below) has somehow managed to find the time to bring Luther to the realm of movies. In short, this is the epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film, focusing on a grisly serial killer terrorising London. Unsurprisingly, the brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job — by any means necessary. This cinematic variation also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

Real Madrid: Until The End

AppleTV+, streaming now

This documentary has unprecedented access to a legendary club on the brink of collapse, boasting such players as Benzema, Modric, and Hazard. Sadly, it also seems to have an over-reliance on David Beckham’s imposing forehead and mechanical tones as he appears to front proceedings.

Faraway

Netflix, streaming now

If you were desperately seeking an updated variation of Shirley Valentine, seek no more. Complete with a despondent husband, a grating daughter, a sun-drenched island, and a hairy local man.

Outlast

Netflix, streaming now

When Channel 4’s Hunted meets Netflix’s Run For The Money in the Alaskan outback.