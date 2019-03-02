Derry Girls' star Nicola Coughlan recounted how a now-famous clip of Nadine Coyle helped her to be cast in the Channel 4 series.

'What date of birth did I say?' - Derry Girls' Nicola re-enacts Nadine Coyle's famous Popstars passport gaffe she used to get her audition

Nicola regaled last night's Late Late Show audience with the tale of how, unprompted, she re-enacted a Popstars scene.

She explained: "The only person I could think of from Derry was Nadine Coyle, and the only thing I could think of was her losing her passport on Popstars."

"I remember it in secondary school."

"I also delivered that speech verbatim in the audition. Like no one wanted me to do it, but you know when you're nervous?"

The Late Late Show producers then played Nadine's clip to see how Nicola measured up. Watch the two side by side here:

Online Editors