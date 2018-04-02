'What am I supposed to do with my Sunday nights now?' - Room to Improve has wrapped and viewers are bereft

After a series full of tense face-offs and battles between architect Dermot Bannon and his clients, Room to Improve ended with a rather polite outing on Sunday night.

Seven episodes in he finally met a couple in Rory and Lorna who admitted they trusted him and his taste - and he wasn't quite sure what to make of it.

“They are letting me do what I need to do and that makes me incredibly nervous," he said. "Maybe that’s what makes me nervous... Not that they trust me, that’s wrong isn’t it? Maybe I want them to have a little bit of ownership and to have an opinion.” What am I supposed to do with my Sunday nights now? #roomtoimprove @DermotBannon — Louise Falvey (@loufalve) April 1, 2018 I dont want #RoomToImprove to be over. Great series. Well done to all @DermotBannon — Dervla (@dervlam) April 1, 2018 #roomtoimprove Devestated series is over.. @DermotBannon Loved every episode.. Roll on next season.. Brings Ireland togeather on a sunday evening.. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/jxV4w4jPIC — Nicola♥ (@nbyrne2000) April 1, 2018 He got a little more opinion when it came to the front door, but more on that later.

Dermot's vision for Rory and Lorna's 1960s Stillorgan home was Malibu style living 'hanging over the edge of a cliff with an infinity pool' kind of thing, but when he first arrived he couldn't see much wrong with the place, aside from the fact it wasn't open-plan. Bit of a difference between a Malibu beach bungalow and a gaff in Stillorgan.... #roomtoimprove — Con Con (@Nagginsnnotions) April 1, 2018 Their initial budget was €180,000 but that increased to €290,000 as they wanted extra bedroom space upstairs. Unlike last week when Dermot earned 'zero out of ten' for his efforts, Lorna and Rory were massively impressed with his drawings.

@DermotBannon #roomtoimprove great extension tonight nice interior design but the the budget is madness lads... must be just a Dublin thing... I’m planning a 3 bed house build in Carlow for 80k. 1 hour from Dublin! The worlds gone mad 😡 — Mark Doyle (@butchers_KK) April 1, 2018 #RoomToImprove built a 4 bed 2 ensure bathrooms with large kitchen living room dining and sitting room with a huge hall (mistake) for €200k in the boom. €300 for an extension #maddness — John (@John72883721) April 1, 2018 However, when it came to the decor they were not on the same page. Lorna and Rory wanted something along the lines of the newly refurbished 1920s Stella Cinema in Rathmines. Dermot wanted them to have an orange kitchen island, and a front door with no glass. "It's not the amount of money they're investing, it's what they expect the transformation to be and what do Rory and Lorna think a €1.1m house should be?" he asked QS LIsa as she had the 'reining him in' weekly chat.

Regarding the front door, Lorna was adamant she wanted it centred in the middle, despite the fact it would open in front of the stairs. Dermot wanted it to the side, and he wasn't for moving on this one. Dermot walked them through the entrance to persuade them why he wanted door in middle. Give that man all the bags and a baby and see how he handles a door that opens so that you’re up against a wall. I’m with you on this Lorna 🙌🏻 #RoomToImprove — Kate Waddell (@k8waddell) April 1, 2018 "I've never seen this side of Lorna. I've never seen this side where she's not for turning," he said, adding, "I'm not going to roll that easily."

After a series of battles with Lorna over the style and placement of the door he was exasperated, and defiant, "It's done, it's finished, there's nothing more I can do bar just not order it for them and say, 'you can make that phone call, I'm not making that phone call'. I'm not going to say that to them but it's the wrong decision."

1960s Malibu me hole!

You’re some chancer @DermotBannon



I still think the front door would have looked better in the middle!#RoomToImprove — Pól Mac Aodhagáin (@IgorTheRed) April 1, 2018 The door remained to the side, where it had been originally, but the opening flipped, which Lorna suspected was down to Dermot sending the "wrong drawing", but she added, "I think It works better". After all the battles everyone was happy.

The front door opens the wrong way, oh, and Lorna does not know if Dermo sent in the wrong drawing.. #roomtoimprove — Tommie #IBelieveHer (@t0mm13b) April 1, 2018 Dermot's 'Bond' style notions about the decor were initially met with raised eyebrows by the couple, but his enthusiasm for 'blobby', 'floaty', 'squishy planets' lighting won them, and and the viewers, over. "I know it sounds crazy and it makes me sound like I'm on acid but it's not," he said, eyes wide with excitement.

