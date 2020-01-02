The cast of Channel 4 comedy 'Derry Girls' caused merry mayhem when they took over the tent for a festive edition of 'The Great British Bake Off'.

'We've never had more fun' - cast of 'Derry Girls' serve up festive mayhem on 'Bake Off'

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn and Siobhan McSweeney were jokingly branded "five of the most troublesome people we have ever had in the tent" by host Sandi Toksvig, who adds: "But I don't think we have ever had more fun."

The TV stars attempted to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with an alcohol-laced sharing trifle for their signature challenge, which saw a few of them tucking into booze as they whipped up sponges, jelly and custard.

Leith told Llewellyn the layers of his Bakewell trifle were "a bit casual", while she branded Jackson's "a bit messy and smeary".

