'We've never had more fun' - cast of 'Derry Girls' serve up festive mayhem on 'Bake Off'
The cast of Channel 4 comedy 'Derry Girls' caused merry mayhem when they took over the tent for a festive edition of 'The Great British Bake Off'.
Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn and Siobhan McSweeney were jokingly branded "five of the most troublesome people we have ever had in the tent" by host Sandi Toksvig, who adds: "But I don't think we have ever had more fun."
The TV stars attempted to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with an alcohol-laced sharing trifle for their signature challenge, which saw a few of them tucking into booze as they whipped up sponges, jelly and custard.
Leith told Llewellyn the layers of his Bakewell trifle were "a bit casual", while she branded Jackson's "a bit messy and smeary".
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Hollywood told McSweeney her trifle was "all over the place, it looks like an aquarium", while Leith added: "It does look like slime."
For the show-stopper the contestants had to make a two-tiered cake based on their favourite decade.
Llewellyn crafted a 1960s camper van made out of lemon cake, while O'Donnell fashioned the plane Amelia Earhart landed in Derry in the 1930s out of coconut cream cake. Coughlan prepared a bowler hat inspired by 1930s Berlin and the film 'Cabaret' out of chocolate cake, while Jackson made a 1960s peace and love lemon and blueberry cake - admitting she had never made a cake before taking part in the show.
Meanwhile, McSweeney made a chocolate raspberry cake in memory of her family camping trips to Cork in the 1980s.
After the final challenge, Coughlan said: "I am a broken woman", while Jackson added: "I don't think it could have gone any worse." McSweeney joked: "I've basically ruined the memory of my mother and father, I might not go back in."
Irish Independent