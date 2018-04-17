'We've lost an icon' - Friday's Late Late Show Country Special to pay tribute to Big Tom

The legendary country music singer, who emerged during the showband scene in the 1960s and enjoyed huge success and popularity throughout his career, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 81.

The star's death comes just days before The Late Late Show Country Special and, while the line-up has yet to be confirmed, producers have revealed that the show will pay tribute to the star. Big Tom had appeared on The Late Late Show several times. He performed Four Country Roads on the show in October 2015. Big Tom and Margo also performed 'A Love That's Lasted Through the Years' on the show in May last year.

We were very sad to hear this morning of the passing of Ireland’s King of Country, Big Tom. Our condolences to his family, friends and fans. He was a huge part of our Country Specials and we will be paying special tribute to him on this Friday’s show. pic.twitter.com/HaTGCM3XoT — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) April 17, 2018 Host Ryan Tubridy paid tribute to Big Tom this morning. "Big Tom was the King of Country for good reason. Today we've lost an icon and a man who was of great stature, both musically and personally," he said.

"He is somebody who will be greatly missed by us on The Late Late Show and by me personally. I enjoyed tremendously meeting him on more than one occasion and getting to know him a little bit and certainly enough to know that this is truly a sad day for the country music scene in Ireland. He will be missed by us all." The Late Late Show Country Special has proven to be one of the most popular episodes with the special in April last year drawing an audience of 677,400 viewers and a 52 per cent audience share.

Online Editors