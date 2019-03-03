TV architect Dermot Bannon surprised his neighbour and Dancing With the Stars contestant Mairead Ronan during her rehearsals this week.

'We're supposed to be touching hips. Hips not bellies!' - Dermot Bannon's dancing doesn't impress pal Mairéad Ronan

Bannon called in to see her and her pro-dancer John Nolan rehearse, and Mairead didn’t seem that impressed when he practised a few steps of his own.

"Mairéad is a friend of mine," Dermot explained. "We're neighbours and I popped in to see her in rehearsals, and I think she's doing amazingly well."

But Dermot's visit turned out to be like a "really weird, awful switch-up week", according to Mairéad.

"We're supposed to be touching hips - hips not bellies," she laughed.

"I think Dermot needs a lot of work on his frame," she told the camera.

Take a look here:

Online Editors